SAN FRANCISCO -- Jae-Gyun Hwang's first major league hit, a solo home run in the sixth inning, proved to be the difference-maker Wednesday afternoon as the San Francisco Giants completed a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 5-3 victory.

Left-hander Ty Blach overcame his own defensive miscues to take a lead into the seventh inning. The San Francisco bullpen took it from there to finish off the club's first three-game sweep of the season and the first of the Rockies since 2013.

The loss was Colorado's eighth in a row. The Rockies had begun the series with a 10-1 record against the Giants this season.

Promoted from Triple-A Sacramento earlier in the day, Hwang belted a 2-0 pitch from Rockies rookie left-hander Kyle Freeland well into the left field bleachers to snap a 3-3 tie.

The 29-year-old, who is a former standout in the Korean professional league, became the 14th Giant since 1919 to hit a home run for his first hit in his major league debut. Adam Duvall had been the last to do so in 2014.

Nick Hundley had a two-run homer in a three-run fourth inning, helping the Giants rally from an early 2-0 hole.

Hundley's third homer of the season came after Freeland had dropped Hwang's one-hopper back to the mound, preventing a potential inning-ending double play and allowing the Giants' first run to score.

Hwang was awarded with his first RBI on the play.

The Rockies tied the game in the sixth with the help of Blach's second throwing error of the game. This one, on a bunt single by Pat Valaika, went into the right field corner, allowing the Colorado second baseman to reach third base.

He scored when Mike Tauchman, who had been promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, lined a single to center field for his first career hit and RBI.

Blach was pulled with one on and one out in the seventh. Right-hander George Kontos, lefty Steven Okert and righty Hunter Strickland retired eight of the nine batters they faced over the final 2 2/3 innings.

Strickland earned his first save of the season.

The Giants gave their bullpen an insurance run after Gorkys Hernandez scored on Brandon Belt's fielder's choice grounder in the eighth to increase the San Francisco lead to 5-3.

Blach (5-5) allowed seven hits and three runs (one earned) in his 6 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out six.

Freeland (8-6) gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out two.

The Rockies scored two runs in the top of the first after Belt, the Giants' first baseman, couldn't handle Blach's wide throw on Charlie Blackmon's game-opening dribbler.

Nolan Arenado put Colorado up 2-0 when he plated Blackmon and Ian Desmond with a two-run single.

Hwang had two RBIs and Hundley two hits for the Giants, who hadn't won three in a row since May 14-16.

Desmond and Arenado collected two hits apiece for the Rockies, who out-hit the Giants 8-7.

Colorado is now 0-6 on its nine-game trip.

NOTES: Both teams reached the midpoint of the season Wednesday. The Rockies (47-34) are 10 games ahead of where they were last season; the Giants (30-51) are 20 games behind last year's pace. ... Before the game, the Giants placed RHP Mark Melancon (strained right pronator) and 3B Conor Gillaspie (back spasms) on the 10-day disabled list, creating roster spots for 3B Jae-Gyun Hwang and RHP Dan Slania, who was promoted from Double-A Richmond. ... Both teams are off Thursday. The Rockies complete a nine-game trip with a three-game series beginning Friday at Arizona. The Giants open six-game trip Friday at Pittsburgh. ... The Giants have scheduled LHP Madison Bumgarner (separated left shoulder) for an injury-rehab start Friday night at Triple-A Sacramento.