Indians 5, Rockies 2: Corey Kluber struck out 12 in 7 1/3 innings to win his fourth straight decision and Asdrubal Cabrera hit a two-run homer as host Cleveland snapped a four-game losing streak.

Lonnie Chisenhall drove in two runs while Michael Bourn added an RBI for Cleveland, which took control with four runs in the fifth. Kluber (6-3) yielded two runs and five hits to finish 4-0 with a major league-high 60 strikeouts in six May turns while improving to 5-0 in five interleague outings with his sixth straight quality start.

Carlos Gonzalez hit a two-run homer for Colorado, which fell to 2-5 on its nine-game road trip and 6-12 in its last 18 games. Juan Nicasio (5-3) permitted five runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings as the Rockies finished the game without manager Walt Weiss, who was ejected for the first time in his 216 games at the helm.

Cleveland took a 1-0 lead in the first when Michael Bourn and Jason Kipnis singled in front of Chisenhall, whose soft two-out liner to left drove in Bourn with two outs. Gonzalez, who was hitless in his previous 11 at-bats, drove a hanging 0-1 pitch out to right-center - two batters after Corey Dickerson led off the fourth with a double.

David Murphy doubled to lead off the fifth, moved to third after Charlie Blackmon robbed Jesus Aguilar of extra bases with a catch against the wall in center and scored on Bourn’s line drive up the middle between Nicasio’s legs. Cabrera followed by belting a 1-1 offering over the wall in right and Chisenhall added an RBI double.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cleveland RHP Cody Allen struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to earn his second save as the Indians finished with 15 strikeouts. ... Indians LF Michael Brantley went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 15 games and is hitting .383 during that span. ... Weiss was tossed by John Tumpane for arguing balls and strikes after Michael Cuddyer was caught looking at a borderline pitch to end the Rockies’ sixth inning, but Cuddyer stayed in the game despite giving the umpire an earful.