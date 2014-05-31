Aviles powers Indians over Rockies, 7-6

CLEVELAND -- Mike Aviles is the Cleveland Indians’ jack of all trades, and Saturday he did a lot of the damage as the Indians beat the Colorado Rockies 7-6 at Progressive Field.

Aviles was 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI, the biggest of those coming in the eighth inning.

Aviles, whose three-run home run in the second inning capped a four-run Cleveland rally, became the hero in the eighth, which began with pinch hitter Jason Kipnis drawing a walk.

Third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall’s sacrifice bunt moved Kipnis to second and he scored when Aviles sliced a single to right off left-hander Rex Brothers (2-3).

“A left-hander on the mound, a left-handed hitter on deck; I figured he wasn’t going to give me anything on the plate, so I tried to be patient, which really isn’t my style. But I got one to hit and was lucky enough that it fell in,” said Aviles, who has started games at four positions this season.

“He knows he’s going to play more than the average guy who doesn’t start, so he stays in shape and stays ready,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “He knows how to play the game. You almost go looking for ways to get him into the game.”

The win went to right-hander Bryan Shaw (2-1), who got the last two outs in the seventh inning, when the Rockies rallied for four runs to turn a 6-2 Cleveland lead into a 6-6 tie.

Right-hander Cody Allen pitched the ninth to pick up his third save.

The Indians took a 4-0 lead off left-hander Franklin Morales in the second inning.

Catcher Yan Gomes led off with a single and went to third on a single by right fielder David Murphy. First baseman Jesus Aguilar struck out, but Chisenhall singled to right, scoring Gomes with the first run of the game.

Aviles then belted a 1-0 pitch over the left-field wall for a three-run home run, his third homer of the year.

“I made good pitches, but they hit them,” Morales said. “I just tried to keep fighting for my team.”

Right-hander Trevor Bauer, Cleveland’s starter, retired the first seven batters before walking catcher Wilin Rosario with one out in the third inning.

Second baseman DJ LeMahieu bounced a double off the right-field wall, scoring Rosario to make it 4-1. Right fielder Murphy’s throw to second on LeMahieu’s double hit LeMahieu in the back and rolled into left field, allowing LeMahieu to advance to third.

Right fielder Charlie Blackmon followed with a single, scoring LeMahieu and cutting Cleveland’s lead to 4-2.

Third baseman Michael Cuddyer also singled. After a double steal, the Rockies had runners at second and third with one out, but Bauer pulled the plug on the rally by striking out left fielder Carlos Gonzalez and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki to end the inning.

“He’s not going to back off,” Francona said of Bauer. “That one inning he had some trouble he wound up striking out two of the best hitters in baseball. And that’s a lineup that, if you make a mistake, (will) make you pay in a hurry.”

With those two strikeouts, Bauer began a run in which he retired 11 of the last 12 batters before being removed from the game. He struck out six of those 12.

“Bauer has got electric stuff,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “You’ve got to make sure you get the ball when it’s in the zone, and not make it any easier on him. He’s got a great arm.”

The Indians extended their lead to 6-2 in the sixth inning. With one out, Aguilar drew a walk and Chisenhall hit a 2-2 pitch over the right-field wall for his third home run.

Bauer pitched six innings, giving up two runs on four hits and one walk and striking out eight. He left with a 6-2 lead, but the Cleveland bullpen quickly gave up the lead in the span of four batters in the seventh inning.

With one out, right-hander Scott Atchison gave up a solo home run to designated hitter Corey Dickerson to cut it to 6-3.

Rosario and LeMahieu followed with singles, and left-hander Josh Outman came in to relieve Atchison. Outman threw one pitch, but Blackmon hit it into the seats in right field for a three-run home run to tie the game, 6-6.

NOTES: Indians RHP Corey Kluber (May 2014) and Texas RHP Yu Darvish (August 2013) are the only two pitchers in the majors over the last 10 years to record 60 strikeouts in a single month. ... Indians 2B Jason Kipnis was given a day off Saturday, as he eases back into everyday duty following a three-week stay on the disabled list because of a strained oblique. He walked as a pinch hitter in the eighth. ... At the start of play Saturday, the Rockies were the only team in the majors with four players with 30-plus RBIs. SS Troy Tulowitzki had 37, 1B Justin Morneau and OF Charlie Blackmon each had 33 and OF Carlos Gonzalez had 31.