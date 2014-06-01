Bourn’s walk-off homer lifts Indians past Rockies

CLEVELAND -- Michael Bourn’s first career walkoff homer was everything he thought it would be.

“My emotions were really going. I was flying around the bases,” Bourn said after belting a two-run home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave the Cleveland Indians a 6-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies Sunday afternoon at Progressive Field.

The Indians swept their three-game weekend series with the Rockies, and they improved their home record to an American League-best 18-11.

The Rockies, meanwhile, lost their fourth game in a row as they concluded a disappointing 2-7 road trip to Atlanta, Philadelphia and Cleveland.

“It will be nice to go home, but we need to play well whether we’re at home or on the road,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “This is a good club. I’ve said that all along. This (slump) doesn’t change the way I feel at all.”

Indians third baseman Mike Aviles led off the bottom of the ninth with a single off right-hander Adam Ottavino (0-2). A sacrifice bunt by catcher George Kottaras moved Aviles to second.

Bourn, the Indians’ center fielder, then belted a 0-1 pitch from Ottavino over the wall in right-center field.

“It was a really good moment I won’t forget,” Bourn said. “I was happy not just because I hit a walkoff, but that we got the sweep against a good team.”

Right-hander Scott Atchison (2-0), who struck out the side in the top of the ninth, got the win.

“This was a nice way to get a sweep. We’re playing well now. We need to keep it up,” Atchison said.

Cleveland took a 3-0 lead in the first inning against right-hander Jhoulys Chacin, who walked the first two batters he faced -- Bourn and shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera. Left fielder Michael Brantley followed with a single, scoring Bourn with the first run of the game.

A bases-loaded walk drawn by designated hitter Jason Giambi later in the inning forced in another run, giving the Indians a 2-0 lead. It became 3-0 on a sacrifice fly by right fielder David Murphy.

“I have to be better. I couldn’t control my sinker and my fastball was hard to throw over the plate. I put my team in a bad situation,” said Chacin, who pitched five innings and gave up four runs on three hits and five walks.

Right-hander Josh Tomlin started for the Indians and pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs -- two earned -- on four hits. Tomlin struck out eight and walked one. The three Cleveland starting pitchers in the series -- right-handers Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer and Tomlin -- combined to pitch 19 innings, with 28 strikeouts and three walks.

Colorado cut the Cleveland lead to 3-2 in the second inning. First baseman Justin Morneau reached on an error by third baseman Aviles to start the inning. Designated hitter Corey Dickerson then homered over the right-field wall, his second home run in as many days, to make it a one-run game.

The Rockies tied it 3-3 in the third inning, which began with a single by third baseman Michael Cuddyer. Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki’s single moved Cuddyer to third base and Cuddyer scored on an infield groundout by Morneau.

In the bottom of the third the Indians got that run back as Brantley led off with a single, went to third on a flyout by second baseman Jason Kipnis and scored on a sacrifice fly by first baseman Lonnie Chisenhall.

In the seventh inning, Indians right-hander Bryan Shaw gave up a run as Colorado tied it 4-4. Right fielder Brandon Barnes led off with a single, and catcher Jordan Pacheco walked. A sacrifice bunt by second baseman J.D. LeMahieu moved the runners to second and third, and a sacrifice fly by center fielder Charlie Blackmon drove in Barnes.

NOTES: Cleveland RHP Zach McAllister will make a rehab start at Class-A Lake County Wednesday. McAllister has been on the disabled list since May 22 with a strained lower back. ... Although they were in last place in the American League Central, the Indians at the start of play Sunday had the best home record in the American League: 17-11. ... Colorado OF Drew Stubbs leads the majors with a .483 batting average when leading off an inning.