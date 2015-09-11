Preview: Rockies at Mariners

Hisashi Iwakuma looks for his sixth victory in the last seven starts when the Seattle Mariners open a three-game series against the visiting Colorado Rockies on Friday. Iwakuma experienced just one rough start during a stellar stretch that included the first no-hitter of his career Aug. 12 against Baltimore.

Slugger Nelson Cruz (quadriceps) returned from a six-game injury absence and tied his career best with his 40th homer as Seattle posted a 5-0 victory over the Texas Rangers on Thursday. Outfielder Mark Trumbo had two hits and two RBIs while extending his career-high hitting streak to 12 games, and third baseman Kyle Seager had a 12-game streak halted. Colorado defeated San Diego on Thursday for only its second win in six games and the Rockies are just 3-14 against American League West squads this season. Third baseman Nolan Arenado leads the National League after slugging his 38th homer against the Padres on Thursday and right fielder Carlos Gonzalez later hit his 37th.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado, Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Chad Bettis (6-5, 4.95 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (7-3, 4.03)

Bettis lost to San Francisco in his last outing when he allowed four runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. He has a 7.58 ERA over his last six turns after compiling a 3.67 ERA over his first 10 outings. Bettis is 3-2 with a 4.20 ERA in seven road starts.

Iwakuma defeated Oakland in his last start when he gave up one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. He has given up two or fewer runs in five of his last seven outings and issued one or fewer walks in six of his past eight turns. Iwakuma is 3-3 with a 5.15 ERA in eight home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners LHP James Paxton (fingernail) threw a bullpen session on Thursday and will likely start Sunday’s series finale.

2. Arenado is 19-for-44 with eight homers, 13 RBIs and 11 runs scored in 11 September appearances.

3. Seattle OF Franklin Gutierrez (groin) has missed six straight games and is expected to return during this series.

PREDICTION: Mariners 7, Rockies 2