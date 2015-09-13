Preview: Rockies at Mariners

Seattle could have been a contender in the American League West pennant race if James Paxton remained healthy, but the left-hander instead makes his first start since May 28 on Sunday when the Mariners host the Colorado Rockies in the rubber match of their three-game series. Paxton went on the disabled list with a strained tendon in his middle finger and his return has been slowed by a blister and a torn fingernail suffered during a rehab start with Triple-A Tacoma on Sept. 2.

Paxton, though, made it through a bullpen session Thursday and told reporters: “I threw everything. ... There was no pain with the fingernail or anything. (The fingernail) is going to look a little weird for a while. But it doesn’t hurt, so I’m ready to go.” While it is probably too late for Seattle to erase a 7 1/2-game deficit in the West, Paxton can help the Mariners continue to finish strong as they’ve won eight of their last 11 contests following a 7-2 victory Saturday in which Nelson Cruz moved into a tie for the major league home run lead with Baltimore’s Chris Davis after belting his career-high 41st. Seattle has contained Colorado’s Nolan Arenado and Carlos Gonzalez as the duo is 1-2 in the National League in homers with 38 and 37 but a combined 1-for-15 in the series with one RBI from Arenado, who leads the NL with 109. The Rockies give the ball to Kyle Kendrick, who won his last outing in his second start since coming off the disabled list (shoulder).

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado, Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Kyle Kendrick (5-12, 6.25 ERA) vs. Mariners LH James Paxton (3-3, 3.70)

Kendrick allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings of a 6-4 victory in San Diego on Monday after pitching four innings versus Arizona on Sept. 1 and missing the entire month of August. The 31-year-old Texan has permitted a home run in five consecutive starts and is among the major-league leaders in homers allowed with 28. Kendrick, who has never faced Seattle, is 3-7 with a 5.70 ERA in 12 road starts this season.

Paxton opened 2015 as the Mariners’ No. 2 starter and appeared ready to maintain that spot behind Felix Hernandez after beginning the season 3-2 with a 3.52 ERA. But the 26-year-old Canadian suffered his injury during a 5-3 loss to Cleveland in his 10th start, derailing his campagin. Paxton, who is 12-7 with a 3.05 ERA and .221 batting average against in 27 career starts, has never faced Colorado.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano on Saturday registered his 50th extra-base hit of the season - a home run - to become the fifth player in history to record at least that many in each of the first 11 years of their career, joining Carlos Lee (13 seasons), Albert Pujols (12), Eddie Matthews (12) and Paul Waner (11).

2. Colorado C Tom Murphy on Saturday made his major-league debut after he was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace Nick Hundley (60-day disabled list with a cervical strain) and went 0-for-3 with a run scored. ... Rockies SS Jose Reyes (sore Achilles tendon) missed his third straight game.

3. Only 15 of Cruz’s home runs have come at Safeco Field, where he’s hit 10 in his last 18 games there after hitting only five in his first 49 home contests.

PREDICTION: Mariners 3, Rockies 2