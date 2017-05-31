Preview: Rockies at Mariners

Seattle left-hander James Paxton returns to the mound for the first time after a four-plus week injury absence when the Seattle Mariners host the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. Paxton posted a stellar 1.43 ERA in six starts prior to suffering a forearm strain and will attempt to pitch the Mariners to their fourth consecutive victory.

Paxton was displaying signs of enjoying a breakthrough season before the injury, something that has been a recurring theme during his career. "Paxton is anxious to get back," Seattle manager Scott Servais told reporters. "We saw that string he had going early in the year, building off what he did last year and kind of how he's carrying himself. He's taken a lot of pride of being a guy that goes out there and shuts the other team down and gives us a chance." The Mariners defeated the Rockies in consecutive games in Colorado and the series now switches to Seattle for two more contests. Third baseman Nolan Arenado is homerless in his past eight games for the Rockies, who have dropped four of their last six games to fall out of first place in the National League West - a half-game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado, Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Antonio Senzatela (7-1, 3.19 ERA) vs. Mariners LH James Paxton (3-0, 1.43)

Senzatela has been superb as a rookie and is tied for the National League in victories. He dominated the St. Louis Cardinals in his last start by allowing just five hits in eight innings during a 10-0 victory. Senzatela is 2-0 with a 3.52 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in four road starts.

Paxton, who is limiting opposing batters to a .190 batting average, will be activated from the disabled list prior to the contest. The 28-year-old hasn't allowed a run in four of his starts and has fanned 45 in 37 2/3 innings. Paxton lost his lone start against the Rockies in 2015 when he gave up three runs (two earned), two hits and three walks in three innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners DH Nelson Cruz (calf) was injured while playing RF in the National League park but Servais told reporters he should be able to serve as the DH on Wednesday.

2. Colorado placed RHP Adam Ottavino (shoulder) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled RHP Carlos Estevez from Triple-A Albuquerque.

3. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager went 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs on Tuesday and is 6-for-15 with six RBIs over the past three games.

PREDICTION: Rockies 4, Mariners 2