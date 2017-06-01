Preview: Rockies at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners regularly are notching victories against Colorado and look to complete a four-game sweep of the home-and-home series when they host the Rockies on Thursday afternoon. Seattle has scored 21 runs while winning three straight against Colorado and seeks its season-high fifth consecutive victory in the finale.

Danny Valencia and Ben Gamel each drove in two runs in Wednesday's 5-0 victory as the Mariners improved to 14-9 at Safeco Field in the opener of an 11-game homestand. "We've got a pretty good streak going," Seattle manager Scott Servais told reporters of the four-game winning streak. "We're building some momentum. Everybody is chipping in. That is what it takes to put a streak together." Colorado has matched its season-worst three-game losing streak and has dropped five of its last seven. The Rockies managed just four hits - two by Tony Wolters - while being blanked for the sixth time this season.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Colorado, Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Kyle Freeland (5-3, 3.43 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Yovani Gallardo (2-5, 5.76)

Freeland lost to St. Louis in his last turn, when he gave up three runs and eight hits over six innings. The defeat followed a stretch during which the native of Denver won four of his previous five decisions. Freeland, the eighth overall pick in the 2014 draft, is 3-0 with a 2.89 ERA in five road starts.

Gallardo was roughed up for 13 runs - 12 earned - and 16 hits over nine innings while losing his last two starts. The 31-year-old has struck out 41 batters in 10 turns this season after fanning 200 or more in four consecutive campaigns earlier in his career. Gallardo has struggled with Carlos Gonzalez (8-for-19, one homer) during a lack of success that has seen him go 0-5 with a 5.70 ERA in 11 career appearances (10 starts) against the Rockies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners DH Nelson Cruz (calf) went 1-for-4 with a run scored one day after being injured while playing RF in a game at Colorado.

2. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado is 1-for-11 in the series and has gone nine games without a homer.

3. Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez (shoulder) is slated to begin a rehab assignment sometime next week.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Mariners 5