Rockies 3, Mariners 2

SEATTLE -- The Colorado Rockies took advantage of a Seattle throwing error, and got an incredible defensive play of their own in the eighth, on the way to a 3-2 victory over the Mariners on Sunday afternoon.

Colorado left fielder Brandon Barnes made the defensive play of the game in the eighth, when his diving catch near the foul pole robbed Seattle third baseman Kyle Seager of an extra-base hit and the score-tying RBI. Barnes got up and threw to cutoff man Cristhian Adames, who then gunned down baserunner Ketel Marte at first for the unconventional, inning-ending double play.

Seager was responsible for Colorado’s final two runs when he made a fourth-inning throwing error that put the Rockies ahead 3-0. Colorado designated hitter Willin Rosario and first baseman Justin Morneau both scored on Seager’s errant throw to home with the bases loaded, giving the Rockies a 3-0 lead. Seattle (69-75) came back to score twice in the bottom of the fourth but got shut down by starter Kyle Kendrick and four Colorado relievers the rest of the way.

The Rockies’ bullpen allowed just two hits over four shutout innings, with closer John Axford earning his 23rd save. Kendrick (6-12) allowed two runs off three hits over five innings.

Colorado (60-83) won a series for the first time since Aug. 24-26.

Seattle appeared to be on the way to tying the game when Seager lined a one-out pitch from reliever Jairo Diaz down the left-field line with a runner on first in the eighth. Barnes hustled over and made a fully-extended, diving catch to rob Seager of the hit. Marte, who had been on first, was all the way around second when Barnes made the incredible catch, and he couldn’t beat the relay throw from Adames -- resulting in the inning-ending double play.

Axford struck out American League home run leader Nelson Cruz to open the ninth, then he bounced back from a Robinson Cano single to retire the final two batters. Seattle right fielder Seth Smith hit a deep fly ball to center for the final out of Colorado’s one-run victory.

Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado, who went 1-for-12 in the series, had the Rockies’ lone RBI. Smith drove in both Mariners runs with a bases-loaded single in the fourth.

Seattle starter James Paxton returned to the mound for the first time since May 28 but couldn’t get an out after the third inning. He was pitching pretty well until allowing a leadoff double and a walk to start the fourth, leading to manager Lloyd McClendon making a change. Paxton (3-4) allowed two hits and three runs -- two earned -- on 66 pitches over three-plus innings. He walked three and struck out four after being activated from the disabled list earlier in the day.

The Mariners have now lost 75 games for the season, matching the total they had over 162 games in 2014.

NOTES: Colorado went into Sunday’s game with a 6-26 record against left-handed starters. Seattle had LHP James Paxton on the mound. ... Paxton was officially activated before Sunday’s game, 3 1/2 months after he was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained middle finger on his left hand. Paxton was making his first start since May 28. ... Rockies SS Jose Reyes (sore Achilles tendon) wasn’t in the lineup for any of the three games in the Seattle series. ... The Mariners went into Sunday’s game looking for their first home series win against the Rockies since 2001. Colorado’s only visit to Seattle since then came in 2006, when the Rockies took two of three from the Mariners. ... Colorado was scheduled to leave town after Sunday’s game, destined for Los Angeles and a three-game series against the Dodgers that begins with LHP Clayton Kershaw on the mound for L.A. on Monday. The Mariners will host the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. ... Seattle CF Brad Miller was a last-minute scratch due to neck spasms. James Jones started in his place.