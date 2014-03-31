Preview: Rockies at Marlins

The Miami Marlins made strides in the second half of last season with several talented young players and begin the 2014 campaign Monday with renewed optimism when they host the Colorado Rockies. Marcell Ozuna and Christian Yelich, who made impacts in their rookie years, join 24-year-old slugger Giancarlo Stanton in what could be a productive outfield for the Marlins. The Rockies hope to keep All-Stars Carlos Gonzalez and Troy Tulowitzki healthier this season to lead a capable offense.

Miami added veteran bats Casey McGehee, Garrett Jones, Rafael Furcal and Jarrod Saltalamacchia to the lineup that was last in the majors in runs scored. Jose Fernandez goes from being a surprising pick for the roster as a 20-year-old last season to being the ace of the staff and the Opening Day starter for Miami. Veteran Justin Morneau makes his debut for Colorado at first base, replacing retired Todd Helton.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN2, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (2013: 16-6, 3.49 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (2013: 12-6, 2.19)

De La Rosa finished last season by winning his last six decisions and eight of the final nine, tying his career high with 16 victories. The 32-year-old from Mexico looks to carry over that success after his second career season with at least 30 starts. De La Rosa is 5-4 lifetime against the Marlins, but allowed three runs over 11 innings to beat them twice in two outings last season.

The 21-year-old Fernandez was one of the most dominant pitchers in the major leagues from June 1 on last season, going 10-3 and taking National League Rookie of the Year honors. The Cuban fireballer allowed two or fewer runs in his last 11 starts overall and was 9-0 at home. Fernandez gave up two runs in 14 innings to beat Colorado in both meetings a season ago.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado won a gold glove as a rookie last season, making only 11 errors in 130 games.

2. Furcal, who was slated to start at second base, begins the season on the 15-day disabled list with a hamstring injury and could return as soon as Saturday.

3. The Rockies will hand the closer’s role to 41-year-old LaTroy Hawkins, who had 13 saves and a 2.93 ERA with the New York Mets in 2013.

PREDICTION: Marlins 4, Rockies 1