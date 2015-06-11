Preview: Rockies at Marlins

A road trip that begin with a lot of promise ended with a thud for the Miami Marlins, who will attempt to rebound from their sixth series sweep of the season when they host the Colorado Rockies on Thursday in the opener of a four-game set. Miami won two of three at Colorado last weekend but was outscored 22-8 in losing all three in Toronto.

Slugger Giancarlo Stanton went 6-for-11 with three homers and four RBIs over the past three games for the Marlins, who have lost four of five to drop a season worst-tying 12 games below .500. The Rockies dropped the series finale to St. Louis on Wednesday to deny their bid for a three-game sweep and complete a 5-5 homestand. Colorado has won four in a row away from home and is above .500 on the road for the season (14-13). Rockies left-hander Chris Rusin looks to beat David Phelps and Miami for the second time in six days.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Chris Rusin (2-0, 1.45 ERA) vs. Marlins RH David Phelps (2-3, 4.68)

Rusin, who was claimed off waivers from the Chicago Cubs last September, made a strong bid to earn a spot in the rotation by limiting Miami to two runs in seven innings. He struck out eight and became the first pitcher to fan Stanton four times in one game. Rusin tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings in relief at Philadelphia on May 31 and yielded one run over seven innings in a spot start at Cincinnati five days earlier.

Phelps is winless in his last five starts and must try to halt the slide against the same club that handed him his worst beating of the season in his last turn. Phelps was shelled for nine runs on 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings at Colorado on Saturday, giving up two homers, a pair of triples and a double in the drubbing. Phelps, who has served up five homers in his last three outings, is winless in five appearances (three starts) at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins RHP Mat Latos (left knee) is expected to be activated off the 15-day disabled list to start Saturday’s game.

2. Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu is 11-for-23 during a five-game hitting streak.

3. Marlins CF Marcell Ozuna has hit safely in 11 straight games.

PREDICTION: Marlins 4, Rockies 3