Preview: Rockies at Marlins

Miami Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton continues to punish opposing pitchers, and the Colorado Rockies have been on the receiving end of plenty of the damage. Stanton and the Marlins look to continue their assault on the Rockies when they continue a four-game series Friday in Miami.

Stanton blasted his major league-leading 22nd homer in Thursday’s 6-0 victory and has 13 homers in 35 games against the Rockies, his most long balls against any team outside the National League East. The win snapped a three-game skid for the Marlins, who improved to 3-1 against the Rockies this season after taking two of three in Colorado last weekend. The Rockies managed only five hits in the series opener and have been held to five or fewer nine times this season — twice against Miami. Right-handers Kyle Kendrick of Colorado and Jose Urena of Miami square off for the second time in six days after both received no-decisions in the Marlins’ 3-2 win in Colorado on Sunday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Kyle Kendrick (2-7, 6.16 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Urena (0-2, 5.49)

Kendrick has only one win and three quality starts in his last 11 outings, but he is coming off a solid performance in his last turn. The 30-year-old held Miami to two runs over seven innings Sunday and he has more wins against the Marlins than any other team. Kendrick is 14-3 with a 3.41 ERA in 27 games (22 starts) versus the Marlins.

Urena is making his fourth big-league start and his sixth appearance, and he is still seeking his first win. The 23-year-old rookie from the Dominican Republic has recorded two straight quality starts, though, and is coming off the best outing of his young career. Urena held the Rockies to one run and three hits over six innings Sunday.

WALK-OFFS

1. Stanton has struggled against Kendrick over the years, going 3-for-29 with nine strikeouts.

2. Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki, who had one of Colorado’s three hits against Urena on Sunday, is 19-for-40 during a 10-game hitting streak.

3. Marlins CF Marcell Ozuna, who is 17-for-46 during a 12-game hitting streak, is 7-for-22 with two doubles versus Kendrick.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Rockies 4