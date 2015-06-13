Preview: Rockies at Marlins

The Miami Marlins look to continue their mastery of Colorado this season when they host the Rockies on Saturday in the third contest of their four-game series. Miami took two of three at Coors Field last weekend and, after being swept of a three-game set at Toronto, took out its frustration on Colorado with a 6-0 triumph in the opener.

The Marlins made it four of five versus the Rockies on Friday with a 5-1 victory as J.T. Realmuto broke open a close game with a three-run homer in the eighth inning. The loss was the third straight for Colorado, which has scored a total of three runs during the skid. Carlos Gonzalez drove in the lone run on Friday with his seventh homer of the season, giving him seven RBIs over his last seven contests. The Rockies have lost consecutive road games for the first time since dropping seven in a row from April 28-May 13.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH David Hale (2-0, 4.12 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Mat Latos (1-4, 6.12)

Hale will be making his fourth start of the season and the 11th of his major-league career. The 27-year-old is coming off a victory over St. Louis in which he allowed three runs and struck out seven over seven innings. Hale has yet to start against Miami but has worked nine scoreless frames in five relief appearances.

Latos is expected to be activated from the disabled list after missing three weeks with inflammation in his knee. The 27-year-old had back-to-back rough outings at home against Atlanta and Arizona before the injury, surrendering a total of 11 runs over 8 1/3 innings. Latos is 5-2 with a 3.79 ERA in nine career starts versus the Rockies.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Marlins have played well at home of late, winning four in a row and six of seven.

2. Gonzalez’s homer in the seventh on Friday ended Colorado’s scoreless innings streak at 17.

3. Miami INF Derek Dietrich was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday and struck out as a pinch hitter against Colorado in his season debut.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Rockies 3