Preview: Rockies at Marlins

Sparked by red-hot slugger Giancarlo Stanton, the Miami Marlins look to complete a four-game sweep of the visiting Colorado Rockies on Sunday. Stanton, who leads the majors with 23 homers and 59 RBIs, went deep for the 10th time in 14 games on Saturday for the Marlins, who have outscored the beleaguered Rockies 15-2 in the first three games of the series.

Miami signed Stanton to a $325 million, 13-year contract in the offseason and the early dividends are off the charts. Stanton is 6-for-11 with two blasts and eight RBIs in the series and is on pace to hit 59 homers and drive in 151 runs this season. Colorado was inching back toward the .500 mark by winning 12 of 17 games, but it has scored only four runs during its four-game losing streak. The Rockies have managed only 17 hits over the first three games of the series and struck out 15 times in Saturday’s 4-1 setback.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (3-2, 5.53 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Dan Haren (6-2, 3.12)

De Le Rosa is coming off one of his better performances of the season, holding the St. Louis Cardinals to two runs on only three hits while striking out eight over seven innings. The 34-year-old Mexican improved to 3-0 over his last four outings, a span he which he has permitted a total of eight runs. De La Rosa has not fared well in a pair of starts at Miami, going 1-1 while giving up eight runs in only 9 1/3 innings.

Haren was forced to settle for a no-decision last time about despite limiting Toronto’s potent lineup to two runs on three hits over seven innings. The 34-year-old Haren is unbeaten over his last five turns, surrendering a total of nine runs and 25 hits over 33 2/3 innings. Haren is 3-0 with a 1.96 in six home starts this season, but he has struggled against Colorado with a 7-9 record and 5.12 ERA in 19 career outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki has hit safely in 12 straight games, matching his career high for a single season.

2. Stanton is 12-for-22 with five homers, 12 RBIs and seven runs scored during a six-game hitting streak.

3. Rockies LF Corey Dickerson, who came off the disabled list Thursday, exited Saturday after appearing to aggravate his plantar fasciitis injury.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Rockies 4