Preview: Rockies at Marlins

The Colorado Rockies do not appear ready to contend for a division title, but are at least gaining relevancy as they kick off a six-game road trip with four contests against the Miami Marlins beginning Friday. Manager Walt Weiss had a simple explanation for his club’s resurgence -- “um, pitching,” when asked by the Denver Post -- despite the Rockies owning the third-worst ERA in the majors at 4.88, including the highest in baseball at home (6.19) and sixth-best on the road (3.63).

“We are clicking on all cylinders right now, so it’s nice to have that,” right-hander Chad Bettis told reporters after Colorado (32-33) completed a 5-1 homestand with a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday to remain eight games behind San Francisco in the National League West. “Our best baseball is still in front of us, and I think a lot of it has to do with how we’ve been pitching lately. It’s a beautiful thing to see, and we have to keep going.” Colorado’s Jon Gray is beginning to realize the potential that made him the No. 3 pick in the 2013 draft and Friday he opposes Adam Conley, who is 0-2 in his last five starts and hasn’t won since May 16. Conley takes the place of Jose Fernandez, who is being skipped one start as part of the plan to keep his innings down. Miami (34-32) is coming off a 4-5 road trip as the slumping Giancarlo Stanton (.193, 12 home runs, 29 RBIs) went 4-for-29 with 12 strikeouts and two RBIs in the eight contests he played.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jon Gray (4-2, 4.70 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Adam Conley (3-4, 4.13)

Gray recorded a no-decision after allowing three runs (one earned) and four hits while striking out seven in seven innings of Colorado’s 7-5 loss to San Diego on Friday. The 24-year-old Oklahoma native is 3-0 with a 2.30 ERA over his last four turns - all quality starts - with 29 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings. Gray, who is 2-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in five road starts compared to 2-0, 5.02, 1.26 in five home outings, has never faced Miami or any of its players.

Conley yielded six runs (five earned) and a career-high 11 hits in five innings of a 6-0 loss in Arizona on Sunday after permitting three runs in 12 2/3 innings over a pair of no-decisions in his previous two turns - both quality starts. The 26-year-old Washington native was 3-2 with a 3.40 ERA over his first eight appearances. Conley, who is 1-3 with a 4.61 ERA in five home starts, has never faced the Rockies or any of their players.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins RF Ichiro Suzuki needs 21 hits to become the 30th player in major league history to reach 3,000.

2. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado (.290) leads the NL with 20 home runs and 57 RBIs, and the majors at his position with a .995 fielding percentage.

3. Miami 3B Martin Prado (team-best .331) is 18-for-38 with a home run, five RBIs and seven runs scored during a nine-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Rockies 3, Marlins 2