Preview: Rockies at Marlins

Miami Marlins star outfielder Giancarlo Stanton may have found the perfect remedy for his season-long slump in the Colorado Rockies. The three-time All-Star delivered a two-run single Friday and hopes to continue his dominance against the Rockies on Saturday as the teams continue their four-game series at Marlins Park.

Stanton raised his average to the .200 mark with two hits in Friday’s 5-1 victory and has belted 14 home runs while batting .347 in 39 career games against Colorado. The right fielder is 9-for-17 with 10 RBI over his last five games against the Rockies, who were held to one hit and saw their four-game winning streak come to an end with Friday’s loss. The Rockies are nine games behind the National League West-leading San Francisco Giants but general manager Jeff Bridich has been pleased with his team’s progress over the past month, especially in the starting rotation. “We’ve been competitive for the majority of the season thus far,” Bridich told MLB.com. “We’ve suffered some injuries. We’ve weathered those injuries to this point. Guys have stepped up. It’s good to see from an overall team perspective.”

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (8-4, 2.89 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Wei-Yin Chen (4-2, 4.68)

Chatwood recorded his second straight victory last Saturday by holding San Diego to three runs, six hits and three walks over 6 2/3 innings. The 26-year-old has been dominant in six road starts this season, going 5-0 with a 0.65 ERA while not allowing a home run in 41 1/3 innings. Chatwood last faced the Marlins on Aug. 18, 2012 at Coors Field and took the loss after allowing six runs on nine hits in four innings pitched.

Chen earned his first win since May 11 despite allowing four runs over six innings last Monday against the Padres. “Overall I think my fastball was good but my breaking ball needs to be better,” Chen told reporters. “A couple of those pitches were in pretty good locations but they hit them hard. So I need to work on that.” The 30-year-old has yielded seven home runs over his last two starts covering 11 1/3 innings, including four solo shots against San Diego.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies have lost eight of their last 11 games at Marlins Park.

2. Miami 3B Martin Prado is 19-for-42 with a home run, six RBIs and nine runs scored during a 10-game hitting streak.

3. The Rockies placed OF Gerardo Parra on the 15-day disabled list with a left ankle sprain and recalled OF Brandon Barnes from Triple-A Albuquerque.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Marlins 4