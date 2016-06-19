Preview: Rockies at Marlins

The Miami Marlins have a chance to move five games above .500 for the first time this season as they continue their four-game series against the visiting Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon. The Marlins used the long ball to erase a three-run deficit in Saturday's 9-6 victory to secure their fourth win in the last five contests.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto had four hits, including a go-ahead three-run homer, in Saturday's victory to boost his career numbers versus Colorado to 11-for-27 with two homers and seven RBIs. Slugger Giancarlo Stanton also has come alive against the Rockies, going 5-for-8 in the series after collecting four hits in his previous 37 at-bats, while Justin Bour added a two-run blast. Carlos Gonzalez is 9-for-17 during a four-game hitting streak for Colorado, which has dropped the first two games of its six-game road trip following a 6-1 stretch. Rookie Tyler Anderson will make his second career start for the Rockies on Sunday while Miami counters with Tom Koehler.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Tyler Anderson (0-0, 1.42 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (5-6, 4.25)

Anderson was outstanding in his major-league debut, going 6 1/3 innings and limiting San Diego to one run on six hits while striking out six batters. After being slowed by an oblique injury in spring training, the former first-round draft pick quickly progressed through three levels in the minors this season before he was summoned by the Rockies. He allowed four runs in three starts at Triple-A Albuquerque, capped by six scoreless innings in his last turn there.

Koehler recorded his fourth straight quality start -- posting a 3-1 record in that span -- while limiting San Diego to two runs on six hits and matching his season high with eight strikeouts over six innings last time out. It was the eighth consecutive outing in which Koehler permitted three runs or fewer, a stretch where's he's surrendered only one home run. The 29-year-old is unbeaten in four starts against the Rockies, posting an 2-0 record and 1.93 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins 2B Derek Dietrich is 5-for-8 in the series and has multiple hits in four of his last six games.

2. Rockies RHP Tyler Chatwood, who left Saturday's game in the second inning, suffered a mid-back spasm and is listed as day-to-day.

3. Marlins RHP A.J. Ramos has converted all 21 save chances.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Rockies 4