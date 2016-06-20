Preview: Rockies at Marlins

The Miami Marlins have beaten up on National League West teams this season and will try to continue that trend when they aim for a four-game sweep of the visiting Colorado Rockies on Monday. Marcell Ozuna slugged a three-run homer and four pitchers combined on a two-hitter to lift the Marlins to a 3-0 win Sunday, which gave them a 14-5 mark against the NL West.

It also vaulted them into second place in the NL East for the first time since the season's opening week. The Rockies had won six of seven before arriving in Miami but have hit a wall against Marlins pitching, posting a .122 average through the first three games of the set. Leadoff hitter Charlie Blackmon is hitless in 12 at-bats and No. 2 hitter D.J. LeMahieu is 1-for-11 in the series for Colorado. Veteran Jorge De La Rosa gets the start in the finale for the Rockies opposite Paul Clemens, who hasn't pitched in the majors since 2014 and hasn't started a game since 2013.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (3-4, 7.61 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Paul Clemens (2014: 0-1, 5.84)

De La Rosa followed up four perfect innings of relief against Pittsburgh on June 9 with five scoreless frames in a start against the New York Yankees on Tuesday. He has allowed one run and six hits in 13 innings since giving up seven runs in 3 1/3 at Boston on May 24. The 35-year-old from Mexico is 6-5 with a 5.23 ERA in his career versus the Marlins.

Clemens was 4-8 with a 5.51 ERA in 48 games (five starts) over two seasons with Houston before bouncing around in the Philadelphia and Kansas City systems and then landing with Miami last fall. He was 6-4 with a 4.30 ERA in 14 starts for Triple-A New Orleans this year, allowing five runs and just eight hits in 18 1/3 innings over his last three outings. The 28-year-old faced Colorado twice in relief in May of 2013 and was awarded the win in both appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton is 6-for-12 in the series after going 5-for-43 in his previous 12 games.

2. Miami is 61-34 all-time at home against Colorado.

3. Clemens takes the roster spot of LHP Justin Nicolino, who was optioned to New Orleans on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Rockies 5