Marlins 4, Rockies 3: Nathan Eovaldi scattered six hits over six innings and Giancarlo Stanton’s plated the go-ahead run with a fielder’s choice grounder in a two-run sixth inning as host Miami beat Colorado for the second straight time.

Eovaldi (1-0) gave up a pair of fourth-inning runs but otherwise held the Rockies in check, striking out six while throwing 62 of his 95 pitches for strikes. Jarrod Saltalamacchia drove in a run and scored in the second while Steve Cishek pitched the ninth for his first save.

Justin Morneau went 3-for-4 for Colorado, which pulled within 4-3 in the eighth on Carlos Gonzalez’s RBI double. Brett Anderson (0-1) lost his Rockies’ debut, surrendering four runs – three earned – on five hits in six innings.

Miami snapped a 2-all tie in the sixth on Stanton’s grounder to third - reaching on second baseman D.J. LeMahieu’s throwing error to first – and scored later on Casey McGehee’s single to center to make it 4-2. Saltalamacchia doubled home Garrett Jones with one out in the second and scored two hitters later on Adeiny Hechavarria’s sacrifice fly to give the Marlins a 2-0 advantage.

The Rockies evened the score in the fourth on Troy Tulowitzki’s double to right and Wilin Rosario’s sacrifice fly, and recorded back-to-back doubles by Michael Cuddyer and Gonzalez leading off the eighth off Mike Dunn. But A.J. Ramos struck out Nolan Arenado with two on and two out to end the threat and Cishek cruised through a perfect ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado, who finished with just six hits in Monday’s season-opening 10-1 loss, finished with nine hits. … McGehee has five RBIs in two games. … Eovaldi has allowed four runs against the Rockies in his past three starts, covering 18 2/3 innings.