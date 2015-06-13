Marlins 4, Rockies 1

MIAMI -- Right fielder Giancarlo Stanton drove in all four runs and Mat Latos tied a season high with 11 strikeouts, leading the Miami Marlins past the Colorado Rockies 4-1 on Saturday afternoon at Marlins Park.

Stanton, who leads the major leagues with 23 homers and 59 RBIs, also made a standout defensive play in the first inning, sprinting into foul territory to make a sliding catch.

But it was Stanton’s bat -- as usual -- that made the biggest impression. In the bottom of the first inning, he hit a towering two-run double to left field that bounced high off the wall and eluded a leaping attempt at a catch by left fielder Corey Dickerson.

The Marlins’ bats were silent until Stanton electrified the crowd with a long two-run home run to left in the sixth inning. It was his 10th home run in the past 14 games.

The only player in the major leagues this year who has matched or surpassed Stanton’s home run barrage is Washington’s Bryce Harper, who had 10 in 12 games.

Stanton hit both of his blasts off Rockies right-hander David Hale (2-1), who lasted six innings and gave up all four runs.

However, other than the damage done by Stanton, Hale gave up just two singles.

Latos (2-4) allowed four hits, two walks and one run in seven innings, earning his first win since May 5 at Washington.

It was also the first home win as a Marlins player for Latos, who is from the Fort Lauderdale area.

The Rockies got their only run in the sixth, when second baseman D.J. LeMahieu led off with a double, stole third and scored on a line single to center by shortstop Troy Tulowitzki.

Relievers Sam Dyson and Mike Dunn got the Marlins through the eighth inning unblemished, and closer A.J. Ramos worked a scoreless ninth for his eighth save.

Miami (27-36) will go for a four-game sweep of the series on Sunday.

Overall, Colorado (27-34) has lost four games in a row, scoring just four runs during the skid.

NOTES: Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon was rested, snapping his streak of 14 consecutive starts. CF Brandon Barnes earned his second start of the season and first since May 29. ... Rockies C Michael McKenry started in place of Nick Hundley for the 16th time this season. ... Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez (elbow surgery) pitched five scoreless innings in a rehab start on Friday and could come off the disabled list early next month. ... RHP Steve Cishek, recalled from the minors after Friday’s game, pitched four times in Double-A Jacksonville, compiling five scoreless innings. ... Marlins RHP Jarred Cosart, on the disabled list since May 14 (vertigo), could return to the rotation next week. ... Two of the Marlins’ biggest heroes in their 5-1 win over Colorado on Friday were players who started this season as a Triple-A battery: RHP Jose Urena, who got his first big-league win, and C J.T. Realmuto, who hit a three-run homer.