Rockies 4, Marlins 1

MIAMI -- Jorge De La Rosa became the franchise leader in career wins, leading the Colorado Rockies to a 4-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday at Marlins Park.

The Rockies (28-34) broke their four-game losing streak.

Miami (27-37) had its three-game win streak snapped. The Marlins were looking for their first four-game home sweep since 2011. They haven’t swept the visiting Rockies in four games since 1996.

De La Rosa (4-2) pitched seven innings and allowed four hits, four walks and one run. He earned career win No. 73, which broke a tie with Aaron Cook atop the Rockies’ career list.

After being slowed earlier in the season by a groin pull and a cut on his left middle finger, De La Rosa is now 4-1 in his past eight starts.

On Sunday, De La Rosa was backed by two first-inning homers – a solo shot down the line in right by center fielder Charlie Blackmon and a two-run blast to left by third baseman Nolan Arenado.

For Blackmon, who got a breaking pitch that was down and in, it was his eighth homer of the season. It was also the eighth time in his career that he has led off a game with a homer.

Arenado, meanwhile, hit his 16th homer of the season, smacking the ball off the Clevelander sign beyond the left-field fence.

That made up for Arenado’s two-error performance in the field. Arenado, who has won Gold Gloves in each of the past two seasons, had never previously had a two-error game in his three-year big-league career.

Rockies second baseman D.J. LeMahieu got an RBI groundout in the top of the seventh inning to make it 4-0.

Miami starter Dan Haren (6-3) took the loss, allowing just three hits, two walks and three runs in six innings. Unfortunately for Haren, he has been vulnerable to the long ball, giving up 13 homers in 13 starts this season.

The Marlins got on the board in the seventh on a two-out, pinch-hit RBI single by Ichiro Suzuki, who hit a soft fly ball that fell in shallow center field.

NOTES: Marlins 3B Martin Prado left Sunday’s game in the first inning when he tumbled while running to first. ... Rockies LF Corey Dickerson, who came off the disabled list Thursday, re-aggravated his left-foot injury on Saturday and was not in Sunday’s lineup. ... LF Brandon Barnes replaced Dickerson. ... Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton is the first major-leaguer to hit 23 homers in a 53-game span since Ryan Howard and Prince Fielder in 2007. ... Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez could be moved up from Class A Jupiter to Double-A Jacksonville when he makes his next rehab start on Wednesday. ... Marlins 1B prospect Josh Naylor, drafted in the first round on Monday, took batting practice with the team on Saturday and hit five balls into the upper deck. Naylor is not allowed to sign a pro contract until after he graduates from high school on June 25. He turns 18 on June 22. ... The Marlins are expecting big crowds Monday and Tuesday when they play the Yankees.