Fernandez, Marlins shut down Rockies

MIAMI -- The reigning National League Rookie of the Year looked every bit as dominant in his sophomore season debut Monday night.

And for at least one game, the Miami Marlins looked much different from the team that finished last in every major offensive category in 2013.

Pitcher Jose Fernandez opened his second major league season with a stellar outing, and timely hitting during a five-run fifth inning that propelled the Marlins to a 10-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies in front of a Marlins Park-record crowd of 37,116.

The Marlins (1-0) backed up their ace with 14 hits, led by center fielder Marcell Ozuna and shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria, who each went 3-for-4 with an RBI, and third baseman Casey McGehee’s four RBIs. Ozuna’s third-inning homer began the onslaught.

The Marlins scored 10 or more runs only four times all of last season.

“We got it all tonight,” Marlins manager Mike “Jose set the tone. He was probably a little nervous, but he settled down and made some great pitches and threw some nasty sliders to get through the middle of that order.”

Fernandez, an All-Star last season, was zeroed in from the outset, reversing a trend of the past six NL Rookie of the Year winners, who had gone a combined 1-3 with a 6.32 ERA in their first start the following season.

With several members of his family watching, including his grandmother, Olga, who was watching him pitch in person for the first time as a major leaguer, the Cuban-born hurler struck out nine over six innings. The strikeout total matched the Marlins record for strikeouts by a starting pitcher on Opening Day set by Josh Beckett in 2004.

Fernandez threw 73 of his 94 pitches for strikes, including 31 of his first 35.

“I was really not trying to throw 110 miles an hour,” Fernandez said. “I was trying to throw strikeouts and get quick outs. I wanted to stay in there a little longer than I did, but hey we won. I blew my family a kiss when I was coming out of the bullpen. It was really special.”

Left fielder Carlos Gonzalez delivered the Rockies’ only run in the top of the sixth when he tagged a Fernandez fastball and sent it over the center field wall.

Not much else went well for the Rockies (0-1) as their own starting pitcher Jorge De La Rosa struggled following four solid innings to open the game. De La Rosa lasted only 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs on four hits, but really ran into trouble in the fifth after giving up a second run and loading the bases.

“When I don’t get focused on the game, things like that happen,” De La Rosa said. “I lost my concentration and started missing signs. I just have to get ready for my next start and get on the same page.”

Rockies manager Walt Weiss said De La Rosa and catcher Wilin Rosario appeared to have some trouble “getting on the same page.”

“We have to get the two of them on the same page,” Weiss said. “There was some miscommunication, but we got some things squared away after the game. They worked well together last season and we’ll get it worked.”

Weiss removed De La Rosa for reliever Wilton Lopez. Right fielder Giancarlo Stanton hit a dribbler between Lopez and first base, which pulled first baseman Justin Morneau away from the bag allowing Stanton to reach and drive in a third run.

Marlins third baseman Casey McGehee hit a bases-clearing double to blow the game open at 6-0. Hechavarria and Stanton each drove in a run in the inning as well.

The Marlins added another run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by second baseman Jeff Baker and three more in the eighth on RBI doubles by left fielder Christian Yelich, McGehee and Stanton.

The Marlins are hoping for similar offensive outbursts this season after acquiring several veterans such as McGehee, catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, and first baseman Garrett Jones.

The Marlins won their season-opener for the first time since 2011 and improved to 10-6 all-time in games starting a season at their home park. The Rockies (0-1) dropped to 11-11 in season-openers, losing theirs for the second consecutive season.

“Ozuna got the big hit and took off some of the pressure,” Redmond said. “It was pretty exciting with a great crowd and great energy out there.”

NOTES: Hall of Famer and former Miami Dolphins QB Dan Marino threw out the ceremonial first pitch Monday night. Marino tossed the ball on target to Jimmy Cefalo, one of his former wide receivers with the Dolphins. ... Rockies manager Walt Weiss and catching coach Rene Lachemann each was part of the Marlins’ inaugural Opening Day. Lachemann was the Marlins’ first manager and Weiss went 2-for-3 at the plate that day, scoring two runs. ... The Rockies opened their first season since 1996 without recently retired first baseman Todd Helton in the lineup. SS Troy Tulowitzki made his eighth consecutive Opening Day start, tying him with Larry Walker for second most such starts in team history.