Stanton, Phelps lead Marlins over Rockies

MIAMI -- Giancarlo Stanton’s home run was no surprise.

But what was stunning was David Phelps’ rapid improvement in a five-day span.

Stanton hit a three-run homer that traveled 385 feet and an RBI single that went about 40, leading the Miami Marlins to a 6-0 win over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night at Marlins Park.

Phelps (3-3) posted the win, pitching a career-high eight innings and allowing four hits, one walk and no runs. He struck out six.

It was an impressive turnaround for Phelps, who faced the Rockies in Colorado last Saturday, lasting just 3 2/3 innings and allowing 11 hits and a career-high nine runs.

“I like to think I learned what not to do last time out,” Phelps said. “I didn’t make a whole lot of quality pitches the last time out.”

Phelps got help Thursday from Carter Capps, who completed the shutout by getting the final three outs.

“That was an outstanding outing by (Phelps),” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “Five days ago, he wasn’t pleased by hits outing against this same team that is leading the league in hitting.”

Phelps said he was hoping for a complete game but came out after 111 pitches, 75 of them for strikes.

“I’ll take zero runs (allowed) any day,” Phelps said, “no matter how many innings it is.”

Phelps said the biggest play of the game in his view was made by left fielder Christian Yelich, who tracked back to rob Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado of a would-be second-inning double.

“We had just scored three runs, and if I give up a leadoff double there, it can be a completely different game,” Phelps said. “Yelich kept the momentum on our side.”

Arenado said Yelich made “a great play” on the ball.

“It’s frustrating when you hit the ball that hard,” he said. “But that’s OK. I played with him in high school. It’s alright if he caught my ball.”

With the win, Miami (25-36) snapped a three-game losing streak at the start of a six-game homestand.

Colorado (27-32) is 5-5 in its past 10 games. Rockies left-hander Chris Rusin (2-1) took the loss, allowing 11 hits and six runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Stanton, who leads the majors with 22 homers and 55 RBIs, pulled a 3-1 pitch to left field in the first inning, hitting the ball out of the park on a line. It was Stanton’s seventh homer since June 2 and also just the second time this season he has hit a three-run shot.

Stanton got a much cheaper hit in the second. Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria singled with one out, stole second and scored when Yelich pulled a triple into the right-field corner. Yelich then scored when Stanton’s softly hit ground ball died on the third-base line, halfway between home and the bag.

“He hits one six feet and gets an RBI single,” Yelich joked when asked about Stanton’s hit. “I was laughing at him (along with center fielder Marcell Ozuna). We thought it was funny.”

Marlins first baseman Jeff Baker made it 6-0 with a solo homer to left in the fifth.

Hechavarria finished 3-for-5, extending his home hitting streak to seven games. During that span, he is batting .444.

Rockies manager Walt Weiss said his team might have been affected by traveling in from Colorado after Wednesday’s game.

“More of a factor was Phelps -- he had pinpoint command of his fastball,” Weiss said. “He was in total control of the game. Even his misses were near misses.”

NOTES: Rockies LF Corey Dickerson (left foot) and RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps) were activated from the disabled list. OF Kyle Parker and RHP Christian Bergman were sent to Triple-A Albuquerque. ... Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton batted cleanup for the second straight game. LF Christian Yelich hit third, which had been Stanton’s spot. ... 2B Dee Gordon, whose batting average leads the majors, was not in the lineup after the Marlins decided to rest him for just the fourth time this season. ... Marlins RHP Mat Latos (left knee) will be activated from the disabled list and start Saturday’s game. He will take the rotation spot of LHP Brad Hand, who goes to the bullpen. ... Miami sent rookie LHP Adam Conley to the minors after Thursday’s game. ... The Rockies took high school players with seven of their first 11 picks in this week’s draft. They also took pitchers with 11 of their first 16 choices.