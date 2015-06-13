Marlins rookie Urena gets first MLB win vs. Rockies

MIAMI -- It was ground and pound for Miami Marlins rookie right-hander Jose Urena, who earned his first big-league win Friday.

Urena got 12 of the 20 outs he recorded on ground balls, leading Miami past the Colorado Rockies 5-1 at Marlins Park.

“It was a great feeling,” Urena said of his first win. “It’s what every pitcher goes out there to accomplish. It’s great when you hear the crowd cheering for you.”

The Marlins hit two homers, including a three-run blast by rookie catcher J.T. Realmuto in the eighth inning. Realmuto pulled a 1-2 inside fastball to left for his third homer of the season.

Urena (1-2) pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, no walks and one run. After a slow start this season, Urena has allowed just five runs over his past 18 2/3 innings, lowering his ERA to 4.44.

The only blemish for Urena on Friday came on a seventh-inning home run by left fielder Carlos Gonzalez.

“I had been throwing changeups throughout the game,” Urena said. “Gonzalez probably sat on that changeup.”

Gonzalez’s homer, his seventh on the season, snapped Colorado’s 15-inning scoreless streak against Miami in this series.

“(Urena) had good movement down in the zone,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “He made us hit the top of the ball a lot. He made us hit the ball on the ground.”

Urena got scoreless relief help from Mike Dunn, Carter Capps and A.J. Ramos. Capps gave up a leadoff double to first baseman Ben Paulsen in the eighth but escaped the jam, and Ramos pitched a clean ninth for his eighth save.

Right-hander Kyle Kendrick (2-8) took the loss, allowing seven hits, two walks and two runs in 6 2/3 innings.

The Marlins (26-36) won their second game in a row.

Colorado (27-33) lost its third straight game. The normally high-scoring Rockies posted a combined total of just three runs during the skid.

“We have to keep battling,” Weiss said. “We haven’t gotten the timely hit the past couple of games.”

Miami opened the scoring in the fourth inning, thanks to the determination of center fielder Marcell Ozuna.

Left fielder Christian Yelich hit a one-out single, stole second and appeared to score on a two-run homer down the left-field line by Ozuna.

But the home run call was reversed after a video review. Ozuna then missed a would-be double down the left-field line, also by mere inches, before hitting an RBI single up the middle.

In all, it was a nine-pitch at-bat for Ozuna, who battled back from an 0-2 count to deliver on a 3-2 pitch.

“Ozuna almost hit for the cycle in one at-bat,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings joked. “He had a homer, a double and then an RBI single.”

Miami made it 2-0 in the sixth inning on a solo home run by third baseman Martin Prado. The home run came one pitch after Prado hit the deck, brushed back by an inside fastball from Kendrick.

“I like the way Prado got right back up,” Jennings said. “Our guys are showing a lot of confidence.”

NOTES: After the game, the Marlins activated RHP Mat Latos off the disabled list and promoted veteran pitcher and former closer Steve Cishek from Double-A Jacksonville. The Marlins sent RHP Andre Rienzo and RHP Kendry Flores to the minors. ... Miami recalled INF Derek Dietrich from Triple-A New Orleans. ... The Marlins this week drafted the sons of two of their former players. OF Alexander Fernandez, son of ex-RHP Alex Fernandez, was picked in the 25th round - 24 rounds after his dad. OF Griffin Conine was picked in the 31st round. His father, Jeff Conine had a 17-year major league career despite being drafted in the 58th round in 1987. ... Conine, who signed with Duke, is expected to play college ball before turning pro. Fernandez, who played for Nova Southeastern University, is expected to sign with Miami. ... The Rockies are in the midst of 17 games in 17 days (June 5-21). ... Entering this series, the Rockies had three of the top eight hitters in the NL in batting average with runners in scoring position. 2B DJ LeMahieu was third, 3B Nolan Arenado fourth and 3B Troy Tulowitzki eighth.