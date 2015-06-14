Stanton, Marlins overpower Rockies

MIAMI -- Manager Walt Weiss of the Colorado Rockies was asked for a comparison to Giancarlo Stanton after the Miami Marlins right fielder had just wrecked his club.

“(Jose) Canseco back in his heyday is similar to that, but, yeah, (Stanton) is pretty impressive,” said Weiss, who played with Canseco for the Oakland Athletics.

That was especially true on Saturday, when Stanton drove in all four runs, and Mat Latos tied a season high with 11 strikeouts, leading Miami past Colorado 4-1 at Marlins Park.

Miami (27-36) will go for a four-game sweep of the series on Sunday. Stanton, who leads the major leagues with 23 home runs and 59 RBIs, also made a standout defensive play in the first inning, sprinting into foul territory to make a sliding catch.

But it was Stanton’s bat, as usual, that made the biggest impression. In the bottom of the first inning, he hit a towering two-run double to left field that bounced high off the wall and eluded a leaping try by left fielder Corey Dickerson;

The Marlins’ bats were silent until Stanton electrified the crowd with a long two-run home run to left in the sixth inning. It was his 10th home run in the last 14 games.

The only player in the major leagues this season who has matched or surpassed Stanton’s home run barrage is Bryce Harper of Washington, who had 10 long balls in 12 games.

“I‘m finally feeling comfortable up there,” Stanton said of his hot streak. “I‘m not tense up there. I‘m relaxed.”

Marlins closer A.J. Ramos said maybe the secret is Stanton’s diet.

“I think he eats babies, puppies and small humans,” Ramos joked. “He’s fun to watch.”

Stanton hit both of his blasts off Rockies right-hander David Hale (2-1), who lasted six innings and gave up four hits, three walks and four runs.

Hale said he threw a fastball on the double, but he didn’t get the pitch far enough inside. On the home run, Hale threw a change-up but left it up in the zone.

“That was a terrible pitch,” Hale said of the change-up. “I have to get that in the dirt. I think anybody could have hit that out, not just him.”

Stanton said that was the fourth straight change-up that Hale threw in the at-bat, and it caught up to him.

Other than the damage done by Stanton, Hale gave up only two hits, both singles.

Latos (2-4) allowed four hits, two walks and one run in seven innings, earning his first win since May 5 at Washington.

“It was a great outing,” Latos said of his performance. “I can’t complain.”

It was also the first home victory with the Marlins for Latos, a local guy who is from the Fort Lauderdale area.

The Rockies got their only run in the sixth, when second baseman D.J. LeMahieu led off with a double, stole third and scored on a line single to center by shortstop Troy Tulowitzki.

Two Miami set-up relievers, Sam Dyson and Mike Dunn, got the Marlins through the eighth inning unblemished, and Ramos worked a scoreless ninth for his eighth save.

Colorado (27-34) has lost four games in a row, and the Rockies have a combined total of four runs during that skid.

“We’ve run into some guys with good stuff,” Rockies catcher Michael McKenry said. “I don’t think it has to do with home or road. We’re getting hits here or three, but nothing’s timely.”

Meanwhile, Marlins manager Dan Jennings was thrilled with his overall team effort, especially Latos, who came off the disabled list and lowered his ERA from 6.12 to 5.44.

“That’s the guy we traded for,” Jennings said. “He was throwing some cutters that they swung over by a foot. It’s good to see him at 100 percent.”

NOTES: Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon was rested, snapping his streak of 14 consecutive starts. CF Brandon Barnes earned his second start of the season and first since May 29. ... Rockies C Michael McKenry started in place of Nick Hundley for the 16th time this season. ... Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez (elbow surgery) pitched five scoreless innings in a rehab start on Friday and could come off the disabled list early next month. ... RHP Steve Cishek, recalled from the minors after Friday’s game, pitched four times in Double-A Jacksonville, compiling five scoreless innings. ... Marlins RHP Jarred Cosart, on the disabled list since 14 because of vertigo, could return to the rotation next week. ... Two of the Marlins’ biggest heroes in their 5-1 win over Colorado on Friday were players who started this season as a Triple-A battery. RHP Jose Urena got his first big-league victory and C J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run home run.