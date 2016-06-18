Yelich homer helps Marlins rally past Rockies

MIAMI -- Pitchers have been trying to get Christian Yelich out with off-speed stuff all year, but that strategy did not work Friday night.

Yelich hit a two-run homer to help the Miami Marlins rally past the Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Friday night at Marlins Park.

Rockies starter Jon Gray (4-3) left a changeup high in the zone to Yelich, who pulled it over the fence in right.

“A lot of people have tried to use that change against him,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said of Yelich, who is hitting .317. “But if you leave it in the wrong spot, you have to pay for it.”

With that, and three extra runs in the seventh, the Marlins (35-32) started their 10-game homestand in a positive way.

Colorado (32-34), which was held to one hit by five Marlins pitchers, had its four-game win streak snapped.

Marlins starter Adam Conley, who had a no-hitter through 5 2/3 innings, settled for a no-decision. It was the third time this season that he has carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

His final line on Friday: 5 2/3 innings, one hit, five walks, one run and five strikeouts.

“There’s a lot of deception there,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said of Conley’s delivery. “He throws across his body. Not having seen him before, that made it a little tough.”

Conley’s attempt at a no-hitter was broken up on Carlos Gonzalez’s two-out, sixth-inning double down the right-field line.

“His fastball was painting the corners,” Gonzalez said of Conley. “We were trying to see what he’s got. But he threw a lot of first-pitch strikes.”

After Gonzalez’s double, Mattingly decided to intentionally walk Nolan Arenado, and Conley walked Trevor Story to load the bases.

Ryan Raburn then gave Colorado a 1-0 lead when he was hit by a Conley pitch, which struck his foot. Rookie reliever Nick Wittgren (2-1) got out of the jam when second baseman Derek Dietrich dove to his left to grab a Mark Reynolds line drive, saving at least two runs.

Miami took the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Dietrich, fresh off his big catch, ripped the first pitch he saw for a leadoff single and scored on Yelich’s one-out homer. Yelich pulled a 2-0 pitch for his sixth homer of the season.

Gray allowed just the two runs in six innings.

“After we took the lead (in the top of the sixth), to give up the home run -- that’s the bad part,” Gray said. “I didn’t feel real good tonight overall. To go six innings, that’s one thing I‘m proud of.”

With Gray out of the game, Miami added three runs in the seventh against relievers Gonzalez Germen and Chad Qualls.

Pinch-hitter Ichiro Suzuki lined a single to center for career hit No. 2,980. He scored from first on a two-out double by Martin Prado, and the Marlins made it 5-1 on a two-run single by slumping right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who had just five RBIs in his previous 20 games.

”He’s looking better,“ Mattingly said of Stanton, who went 2-for-3 to raise his batting average to .200. ”In the (previous) series, he was able to work on some stuff.

“It’s always good to get a couple of hits. If you don’t get a couple of hits, it doesn’t matter how good you feel.”

NOTES: Miami is coming off a 4-5 road trip. ... Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez, who was scheduled to start on Friday, will not pitch until Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves. It’s all part of the plan to reduce Fernandez’s work load since he came back from elbow surgery last year. The goal is to cap him at about 180 innings this year. So far, Fernandez is 9-3 with a 2.57 ERA in 80 innings. ... Marlins 2B Derek Dietrich, who suffered a bruised left foot after being hit with a pitch on Monday, returned to the starting lineup. ... Rockies SS Trevor Story entered Friday with 17 homers, tops in the majors among rookies. ... Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado entered Friday tied for the MLB lead with 20 homers and 57 RBIs. ... The Rockies showed up in Miami on Thursday with their entire roster of players wearing white. This was the brainstorm of Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez, who thought it would be great for team unity.