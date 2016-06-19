Marlins pound out 9-6 win over Rockies

MIAMI -- It's hard to figure out which was more impressive -- the Miami Marlins' offense that cracked 17 hits, including two homers, or the relief pitching that held the Colorado Rockies to no runs and one hit over 6 2/3 innings.

But if there were a first star in Saturday's game, it would be catcher J.T. Realmuto, who hit a go-ahead, three-run homer to lead Miami to a 9-6 win over Colorado at Marlins Park.

Realmuto also tied his career high with four hits, and Justin Bour added a two-run homer as the Marlins (36-32) defeated Colorado (32-35) for the second straight game.

"J.T.!" Bour said when he saw Realmuto in the clubhouse with celebration pie still on his face. "(Realmuto) did a good job taking good at-bats. He can run down the bases. He did a great job. Up and down the lineup, we did a great job."

Indeed, five Marlins batters had multiple hits, including Derek Dietrich and Giancarlo Stanton with three each. Stanton, who is hitting .210 and trying to break out of a slump, has five hits in his past two games. This was his first three-hit game since April 24.

Realmuto, who went 4-for-5, came close to hitting for the cycle. He doubled in the third, hit his homer in the fifth, scrambled to first on a 30-foot infield single in the sixth and pounded an infield single, this time to the hole at shortstop, in the eighth.

He even reached base when he struck out in the second, getting to first on a wild pitch.

Still, Miami trailed 6-5 before the fifth inning. That's when Stanton and Bour led off the inning with singles. Realmuto, the third batter of the frame, then drilled his fourth homer of the season.

Both starting pitchers left with no-decisions.

Colorado's Tyler Chatwood, who entered the game 5-0 with a major-league-leading 0.65 ERA in six road starts this season, left due to back spasms. He lasted just 1 2/3 innings, allowing four hits, three walks and three runs.

"It just popped up on him," Colorado manager Walt Weiss said of the injury. "We watched him for a couple of innings -- didn't look right. Body language was off. That's why I went to the mound."

Miami's Wei-Yin Chen lasted just 2 1/3 innings -- the shortest start of his 131-game career. He allowed seven hits, two walks and a season-high six runs. Chen's ERA is 5.22 -- the worst among Marlins starters.

"You are going to have good days and bad days," Chen said through a translator. "This was one of my bad days. I didn't think too much if this was the shortest outing of my career. As a team, we won, and that's important."

Reliever Dustin McGowan (1-2) earned the win after pitching 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one walk and no hits. Eddie Butler (2-4) took the loss after allowing six runs in 3 1/3 innings.

The save went to A.J. Ramos, his 21st of the season. He has not blown a save this season.

In the last two games, Miami's bullpen has allowed just one hit and no runs in 10 phenomenal innings.

"I feel like anybody (in our bullpen) can pitch in any role," McGowan said. "That helps when (manager) Donnie (Mattingly) can go to whomever and feel confident about it."

Amid the few bright spots for the Rockies were the performances of right fielder Carlos Gonzalez and third baseman Nolan Arenado, each of whom had two hits. Gonzalez also picked up an assist in the first when he threw out Dietrich, who tried to stretch a single into a double.

In addition, second baseman D.J. LeMahieu hit his team-high fifth triple of the season as part of the Rockies' eight-hit, six-run offensive performance. Colorado got all six of its runs in the sixth inning off of Chen.

"It was good to see us bounce back offensively after (just one hit on Friday)," Weiss said. "We put up a big inning, but it wasn't enough."

NOTES: Since the start of 2015, Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado has a National League-tying 30 home runs on the road and 32 at home. ... Rockies RHP Christian Bergman (left oblique strain) completed a 45-pitch simulated game on Saturday morning and will begin a minor-league rehab stint on Wednesday at Triple-A Albuquerque. Bergman (1-3, 5.89 ERA) will throw about 65 pitches on Wednesday and will pitch in relief when he returns to Colorado. ... Marlins LHP Adam Conley leads the majors this season by pitching five or more hitless innings three times. ... Marlins RHP Tom Koehler ranks 18th among NL starters this season in terms of most run support. The Marlins are averaging 5.5 runs per Koehler start.