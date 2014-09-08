Preview: Rockies at Mets

Michael Cuddyer returns from the disabled list for the third time this season when the Colorado Rockies visit the New York Mets on Monday, and said he is ”ready to go, 100 percent.“ Cuddyer, who becomes a free agent at season’s end, has missed 109 games with a broken shoulder and two stints because of a hamstring injury. “I would like to see him back here,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss told the Denver Post about the 35-year-old outfielder. “I just think he means so much to our club, in ways that go beyond the stat sheet.”

The 2013 National League batting champion returns to a team that has won four straight, but is a major league-worst 20-49 on road - 4-19 since the All-Star break - and hitting .228 away from home. New York is coming off a 4-2 road trip after taking two of three each from Miami and Cincinnati. The Mets’ Jonathon Niese snapped a two-start losing streak despite pitching ineffectively in his last outing and opposes Jordan Lyles, who is winless in his last five turns (0-1, 6.04 ERA).

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jordan Lyles (6-2, 4.35 ERA) vs. Mets LH Jonathon Niese (8-10, 3.68)

Lyles received a no-decision after matching a season high by yielding six runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings of a 12-7 loss to San Francisco on Tuesday. The 23-year-old South Carolina native defeated Niese and New York 3-1 on Aug. 24, 2012 while with Houston, allowing one run and three hits in six innings while contributing an RBI double in his only appearance against the Mets. Lyles, who missed two months with a broken bone in his hand, has one victory in 10 starts since May 10.

Niese permitted six runs and 10 hits in six innings, but benefited from a rare offensive explosion in an 8-6 victory at Miami on Tuesday. “I just had to battle,” the 27-year-old Ohio native told reporters. “It was just one of those games where it seemed like everybody was hitting it where nobody was at.” Niese is 1-3 with a 5.65 ERA in six starts against Colorado - 0-2, 4.66 in three starts at Citi Field - and is 3-6 with a 4.97 ERA in nine starts since the All-Star break.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu went 10-for-22 on Colorado’s 5-1 homestand and is hitting .325 at Coors Field, but .210 on the road.

2. New York 1B Lucas Duda, who leads the team with 27 home runs and 80 RBIs and a .346 on-base percentage, is 6-for-44 with a homer and four RBIs in his last 12 games.

3. Colorado C Wilin Rosario on Sunday returned from the disabled list (left wrist inflammation) and delivered a pinch-hit double in the Rockies’ 6-0 victory over San Diego.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Rockies 2