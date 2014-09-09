Preview: Rockies at Mets

(Updated: CORRECTS to .500 at home in LEDE)

Curtis Granderson has not had a memorable first year with the New York Mets, but he’s doing his best to end the season on a high note. Granderson has swatted two homers and collected seven RBIs during a four-game hitting streak, including an RBI triple before scoring the winning run in Monday’s series-opening, walk-off victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies. The Mets have won five of six and can move to .500 at home with a victory Tuesday in the middle game of the series.

Colorado was three outs away from matching its longest winning streak of the season, but LaTroy Hawkins suffered his fourth blown save to deprive the Rockies of a fifth straight victory and drop them to a major league-worst 20-50 on the road. Michael Cuddyer returned from the 15-day disabled list in style, belting a homer in his first at-bat, and Nolan Arenado also went deep for his fourth blast in five games. Colorado’s Christian Bergman opposes Jacob deGrom on Tuesday in a matchup of rookie right-handers.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Christian Bergman (2-2, 5.23 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (7-6, 2.79)

Bergman allowed nine hits over six innings but minimized the damage to two runs while failing to record a strikeout in a victory over San Francisco on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Californian is unbeaten in his last three turns and has not permitted a home run in that stretch after surrendering five in back-to-back outings. Bergman has not factored in the decision in either of his two road starts, giving up four runs in 11 1/3 frames.

DeGrom has not surrendered an earned run in his last two turns but came away with a no-decision after giving up one run and five hits over six innings at Miami on Wednesday. It was the sixth time in nine starts that deGrom has held the opposition to fewer than two runs - a span in which he has pitched at least six frames in each outing. He has pitched superbly at home with a 4-3 record and microscopic 1.68 ERA in eight starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud is 12-for-24 with a homer, four doubles and five RBIs during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu has hit safely in seven straight games, going 12-for-26 in that span.

3. New York 2B Daniel Murphy is expected to be activated from the 15-day DL on Tuesday. He had hit in five straight games before getting hurt.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Rockies 3