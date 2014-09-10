Preview: Rockies at Mets

On a night when the New York Mets were feeling mighty good about their future, they received sobering news about the present. Following a 2-0 win over Colorado on Tuesday, New York announced captain David Wright will be shut down for the remainder of the season due to persistent inflammation in his left rotator cuff. It’s a costly blow for the Mets, who sit 5 1/2 games behind Pittsburgh for the second National League wild card as they try to complete a three-game sweep of the Rockies on Wednesday.

New York has to make a choice as to who starts at third base in place of Wright, and one option could be moving second baseman Daniel Murphy, who came off the disabled list Tuesday and ran his hitting streak to six games. The Rockies, meanwhile, will trot out one of their best hopes for the future in Tyler Matzek, who has won three straight starts and is riding a 21-inning scoreless streak. Colorado is a major league-worst 20-51 away from home, including 4-21 since the All-Star break.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Tyler Matzek (5-9, 4.32 ERA) vs. Mets RH Rafael Montero (0-3, 5.23)

Matzek showed why the Rockies invested a first-round draft pick in him in 2009, tossing a masterful three-hit shutout against San Diego - the first at home by a Colorado pitcher since April 2011. The 23-year-old Californian also turned in a dominating effort in his previous turn with seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball at Arizona. Matzek had lost four straight road starts before notching back-to-back wins at San Francisco and Arizona.

Montero was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas last week for his third stint with the Mets and still is seeking his first major-league win in his eighth appearance (seventh start). The 23-year-old Dominican, who is two days older than Matzek, had to settle for a no-decision in his last start despite allowing one run on five hits over 7 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs. He has struggled with the long ball, giving up eight in 32 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud has hit safely in seven straight games, going 13-for-28.

2. Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado has recorded four homers and seven RBIs during his six-game hitting streak.

3. Mets LF Matt den Dekker left Tuesday’s game after getting hit by a pitch on the left hand, but X-rays were negative.

PREDICTION: Rockies 4, Mets 2