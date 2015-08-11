Preview: Rockies at Mets

Carlos Gonzalez appears to have every pitcher’s number the last two months, but he’s yet to solve Matt Harvey in his career. Gonzalez looks to continue his scintillating run and end his team’s struggles at Citi Field when the Colorado Rockies play the second contest of their four-game series against the New York Mets on Tuesday.

Gonzalez launched a two-run homer in Monday’s 4-2 setback for his fifth blast in as many games and a staggering 22nd since June 6. The 29-year-old Venezuelan is 7-for-21 (.333) with 11 RBIs and five runs scored during the Rockies’ 3-2 run but is 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his brief dealings with Harvey. Daniel Murphy had a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning for National League East-leading New York, which rebounded from a pair of one-run losses to post its eighth win in 10 contests. Murphy is 12-for-29 (.414) with six RBIs and as many runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Chris Rusin (3-4, 4.66 ERA) vs. Mets RH Matt Harvey (10-7, 2.76)

Rusin saw his winless streak reach eight games on Wednesday despite allowing three runs and eight hits in five innings of a no-decision versus Seattle. The 28-year-old has gone 0-2 in that span while yielding seven home runs. Rusin has struggled on the road this season, posting a 1-3 record with a 5.40 ERA while allowing the opposition to bat .327 against him.

Harvey scattered two hits over seven scoreless innings on Wednesday, but the Mets’ bullpen made it an adventure en route to an 8-6 victory over Miami. The 26-year-old has yielded 11 earned runs in his last nine outings but only has a 4-3 mark to show for it. Harvey didn’t let the bullpen have an opportunity in his last meeting with Colorado, going the distance while permitting four hits and striking out six for the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York 1B Lucas Duda is enjoying an 11-game hitting streak versus Colorado.

2. The Rockies have mustered just seven runs during their seven-game skid at Citi Field.

3. Mets 3B David Wright, who underwent spinal stenosis surgery earlier this season, went 1-for-3 with a walk in his first rehab start with Single-A St. Lucie on Monday.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Rockies 1