Preview: Rockies at Mets

The New York Mets look to continue both their home dominance this season as well as their mastery of the visiting Colorado Rockies when the clubs play the third contest of their four-game series on Wednesday. After rallying for a 4-2 victory in the opener, National League East-leading New York improved its home mark to 40-18 by winning its eighth straight versus Colorado at Citi Field with a 4-0 triumph on Tuesday.

Former Rockie Michael Cuddyer collected two hits and scored twice on Tuesday in his first contest since returning from the disabled list, but is 1-for-10 with five strikeouts against Wednesday starter Jorge De La Rosa. Daniel Murphy, who is 11-for-26 (.423) in his last six meetings with Colorado, is 14-for-34 (.412) with six RBIs and as many runs scored during his eight-game hitting streak. While the Mets have won nine of their last 11, the Rockies have lost 14 of 19 on the road to firmly entrench themselves in the basement of the NL West. Nolan Arenado is riding a five-game hitting streak for Colorado, which has mustered just seven runs during its losing skid at Citi Field.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (7-4, 4.85 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (10-6, 2.13)

De La Rosa walked away with his third no-decision in four outings after allowing four runs on six hits in as many innings against Washington on Friday. The 34-year-old has enjoyed considerable success versus New York, improving to 5-1 in his career after tossing six strong frames in his last meeting. De La Rosa permitted three walks in that contest and has issued multiple free passes in 13 of his last 14 outings overall.

DeGrom was saddled with his third straight no-decision on Friday after yielding two solo homers among six hits in 6 1/3 innings against Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old certainly has deserved a better fate during that stretch, allowing just four runs and 14 hits over 20 frames. DeGrom handcuffed Colorado in his lone meeting, scattering three hits over eight innings last September to pick up the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York has gone three straight contests without issuing a walk to increase its franchise record to 20 such games this season.

2. Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez went 0-for-4 on Tuesday after going 7-for-21 with five homers and 11 RBIs in his previous five contests.

3. Mets 1B Lucas Duda, who sat out on Tuesday, is riding an 11-game hitting streak versus the Rockies.

PREDICTION: Mets 2, Rockies 1