Preview: Rockies at Mets

The New York Mets vie for a four-game sweep and 10th straight home victory over the Colorado Rockies when the teams reconvene at Citi Field on Thursday afternoon. Pitching continues to be the name of the game for National League East-leading New York, as Matt Harvey tossed eight scintillating innings in a 4-0 triumph on Tuesday before Jacob deGrom struck out 10 over seven frames in a 3-0 victory the following night.

“These guys like pitching here,” manager Terry Collins said after the Mets (62-52) improved to a franchise-best 41-18 at home after 59 games and matched a season high by going 10 games over .500. Towering right-hander Noah Syndergaard looks to extend the team’s season-high 23-inning scoreless streak when he faces the reeling Rockies, who have dropped 15 of their last 20 road contests. Michael Cuddyer continues to fluster his former club, scoring twice on Tuesday before adding an RBI single the following night to send the Mets to their 10th win in 12 outings. Colorado slugger Carlos Gonzalez has struggled in the first three games of the series, going 1-for-11 after enjoying a 6-for-17 stretch with four homers and nine RBIs in his previous four contests.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Eddie Butler (3-9, 5.50 ERA) vs. Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (6-6, 3.01)

Butler saw his losing skid reach four games on Saturday after permitting four runs on eight hits in six innings of a 6-1 setback to Washington. The 24-year-old has struggled mightily at night, posting a 1-7 mark with a gaudy 6.75 ERA and 1.96 WHIP while allowing the opposition to bat .337 against him. Butler, who will be making his 19th career start, has yet to face the Mets in his short time in the majors.

Syndergaard has found a safe haven at Citi Field, posting a 6-1 mark with a 1.57 ERA in eight appearances this season. The 22-year-old right-hander looks to rebound after a tough outing on Saturday, yielding five runs on eight hits in four innings of a 5-4 setback to Tampa Bay. Syndergaard had allowed eight runs in his previous seven starts (50 innings), recording a 4-1 mark in that span.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado SS Jose Reyes has hit safely in each game of the series versus his former team and eight of his last nine contests overall.

2. New York OF Yoenis Cespedes belted a solo homer on Wednesday, marking the first time he went deep since he was acquired from Detroit on July 31.

3. Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu is 5-for-12 in his last four games after an 0-for-9 stretch in his previous three.

PREDICTION: Mets 2, Rockies 1