Preview: Rockies at Mets

The New York Mets had a chance to earn a series win and put themselves in a better position with the trade deadline approaching but are instead picking up the pieces after a devastating loss. The Mets will try to bounce back when they host the Colorado Rockies in the opener of a four-game series on Thursday.

The Mets came from behind to take the lead in the rubber match against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, only to have closer Jeurys Familia’s streak of 52 straight saves converted come to an end in a 5-4 setback. New York has alternated wins and losses in the 12 games since the All-Star break and managed more than four runs only three times in those dozen contests, highlighting the need for an offensive upgrade before the Aug. 1 trade deadline. The Rockies are further out of the race but are winners of six of their last seven and just got done taking two of three from another postseason contender at the Baltimore Orioles. Colorado has bats available at the trade deadline and could be looking to move an outfielder to open up more time for prospect David Dahl, who hit his first career home run on Wednesday.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Tyler Anderson (3-3, 3.56 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (6-5, 2.73)

Anderson picked up the win in each of his last three starts with some help from the offense, which totaled 23 runs in those three contests. The 26-year-old rookie scattered three runs and eight hits over six innings while striking out six against Atlanta on Saturday and yielded three or fewer runs in seven of his eight starts. Anderson is facing New York for the first time and is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in two road starts.

DeGrom was two different pitchers in his last two starts, tossing a one-hit shutout at Philadelphia on July 17 before getting ripped at Miami on Saturday. The Stetson product was reached for five runs on 10 hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings to snap a three-start winning streak. DeGrom has never lost in three starts against Colorado, boasting a 2-0 record with a 1.27 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies placed RHP Jason Motte (shoulder) on the 15-day disabled list and reinstated LHP Chris Rusin.

2. Mets 3B Jose Reyes (strained intercostal) is not expected to play Thursday but could return on Friday.

3. New York 2B Neil Walker went 3-for-3 on Wednesday, one more than his hit total from the previous 11 games.

