Preview: Rockies at Mets

The one constant for the New York Mets this season has been at the back of their bullpen, but that suddenly is a concern after closer Jeurys Familia blew a save for the second time in an many days. The Mets will try to get back on track when they host the Colorado Rockies on Friday in the second of a four-game set.

Familia had a streak of 52 consecutive saves -- the third-longest in league history -- snapped in Wednesday's loss to St. Louis and made it two straight blown saves when he couldn't hold a one-run lead in Thursday's 2-1 setback. New York fell to 6-7 since the All-Star break and has failed to score more than three runs nine times during that span. Colorado scored the winning run on a wild pitch to improve to 4-0 against the Mets this season while snapping a 10-game skid at Citi Field. Winners of three in a row and seven of eight, the Rockies will send Tyler Chatwood to the mound to face Steven Matz.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (9-6, 3.65 ERA) vs. Mets LH Steven Matz (8-6, 3.36)

Chatwood has been struggling to regain his form since returning from a 2 1/2-week stint on the disabled list due to a back straight. He tossed five scoreless innings of one-hit ball in a win over Atlanta last time out but permitted a staggering total of eight walks. Chatwood worked seven innings of three-run ball versus the Mets on May 15 to improve to 2-0 with a 1.57 ERA against them.

Matz halted a nine-start victory drought with a superb effort at Miami on Sunday, yielding four hits over six scoreless innings to win for the first time since May 25. Dealing with bone spurs in his pitching elbow, Matz lost his previous three turns, although the Mets supplied him with a total of five runs in that span. Matz has allowed eight of his 11 homers in nine home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets 3B Jose Reyes (ribcage) is expected to sit out his fourth game in a row while OF Yoenis Cespedes (quad) could be out of the lineup for a few days.

2. Colorado entered the series 0-41 when trailing after eight innings.

3. Mets 2B Neil Walker has consecutive three-hit games after going 2-for-39 in his previous 11.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Rockies 2