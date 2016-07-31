Preview: Rockies at Mets

The Colorado Rockies entered the season with 11 consecutive losses to the New York Mets, but they have turned the tables in the series in a big way. The visiting Rockies look to make it 7-for-7 against the Mets in 2016 when they go for a four-game sweep Sunday afternoon.

Colorado has won a season high-tying five in a row and nine of 10 games to climb back to the .500 mark for the first time since May 21. Rookie David Dahl has hit safely in his first seven career games, belting a two-run homer in Saturday's 7-2 victory that sent New York to its fourth straight defeat. The Mets, who have scored only four runs in the series, are 7 1/2 games behind first-place Washington in the National League East. Noah Syndergaard, who is tied for the team lead with nine wins, seeks his first victory in four weeks for New York, which is 1-5 on its nine-game homestand.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Chad Bettis (9-6, 5.19 ERA) vs. Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (9-5, 2.45)

Bettis extended his unbeaten streak to four starts and improved to 3-0 in that span by allowing two runs and four hits over six innings at Baltimore. The 27-year-old worked 6 2/3 frames in his previous turn, yielding one run and four hits in a victory over Atlanta. Bettis has made 12 starts on the road, logging a 5-4 record with a 4.99 ERA and 1.41 WHIP.

Syndergaard's dominance has waned since his elbow issues flared up and he has been unable to pitch beyond six innings during a three-start winless drought. He struck out eight while permitting three runs - two earned - over six frames in a 3-2 loss to St. Louis on Tuesday. Syndergaard has walked 11 batters over his last five turns after issuing 12 free passes in his first 14 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies SS Trevor Story, who entered Saturday with an NL-high 27 homers, exited Saturday's game with a jammed left thumb. X-rays were negative.

2. Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes was forced to leave Saturday's contest when his troublesome quadriceps tightened up.

3. Colorado pitchers have turned in 55 quality starts, one more than last season's total.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Rockies 2