Preview: Rockies at Mets

The wildly inconsistent New York Mets turn to the steady hand of Jacob deGrom as they return from the All-Star break on Friday to begin a 10-game homestand with the opener of a three-game series versus the Colorado Rockies. The right-hander entered the break with a career high-tying five straight victories and sports a 2-0 mark with an 0.95 ERA and 28 strikeouts in four career starts (28 1/3 innings) against the Rockies.

New York could benefit from deGrom's continued dominance as the team has been outscored 36-14 en route to losing five of six to drop to eight games under .500. While the Mets haven't provided much juice in that stretch, Jay Bruce has fared well by going 7-for-17 with three homers and four RBIs in his last four contests and went 10-for-30 with three blasts and eight RBIs last season versus Colorado. The Rockies are not shy about scoring runs as their potent offense has the team 13 games over .500, although it resides in third place in the top-heavy National League West. Charlie Blackmon is 13-for-33 during his eight-game hitting streak, but 0-for-11 in his career versus deGrom.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT Rocky Mountain (Colorado), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jon Gray (2-0, 3.75 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (9-3, 3.65)

Gray has returned from a 2 1/2-month stint on the disabled list with a flourish, winning both starts after yielding four earned runs and striking out 15 versus two walks over 11 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old overcame eight hits on July 5 and tossed 108 pitches over 5 2/3 innings of a 5-3 victory versus Cincinnati. Gray helped his cause by launching a monstrous 467-foot homer in the second inning.

After yielding a single run in each of his previous four outings, deGrom surrendered a career-high four homers over seven innings in a 6-5 victory at St. Louis last Friday. The 29-year-old didn't walk a batter against the Cardinals and has issued just four free passes in his last three. DeGrom has kept several Rockies under wraps, including Mark Reynolds (0-for-12), Nolan Arenado (1-for-12) and DJ LeMahieu (2-for-11).

Walk-Offs

1. Colorado LF Gerardo Parra is 7-for-13 with three doubles, five RBIs and four runs scored since returning from the disabled list.

2. New York INF Asdrubal Cabrera has answered a sizzling stretch with a porous one, as he is 1-for-19 in his last six outings.

3. Rockies OF/1B Ian Desmond (right calf strain) is eligible to be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list on Friday.

PREDICTION: Rockies 5, Mets 2