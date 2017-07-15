Preview: Rockies at Mets

The Colorado Rockies may have entered the All-Star break with their best first-half record in club history, but the second half of the season started the same way too many games leading up to the Midsummer Classic ended. Coming off their most lopsided defeat of the season, the Rockies attempt to put an end to their recent losing ways Saturday when they play the second of three games in New York against the Mets.

Colorado finished the first half with a 52-39 mark, although that record comes as a bit of a disappointment considering the team was 21 games over .500 as recently as June 20. The Rockies' early-season stellar pitching has fallen off dramatically, however, and the club that spent 67 days atop the National League West is in a tailspin that has seen it lose 14 of 19 after New York cruised to a 14-2 trimuph in Friday's series opener. Colorado's night nearly got a lot worse as Nolan Arenado left the game early with a hip injury after slipping on the bases, although manager Bud Black deemed the move to remove the All-Star third baseman "precautionary." The Mets backed ace Jacob deGrom with 19 hits Friday, including two from T.J. Rivera, who is batting .441 during a nine-game hitting streak.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Colorado), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (6-10, 4.42 ERA) vs. Mets RH Seth Lugo (3-2, 4.59)

Chatwood continued to struggle with his command and dropped his third consecutive start Thursday against Cincinnati, giving up three runs on eight hits and four walks in six frames. The 27-year-old, whose road ERA (3.19) is almost twice as low as it is at home (6.14), is winless in his last five turns overall and has issued 19 of his major-league high 57 walks over his last four outings. Chatwood has thrived against the Mets in his career, going 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA in five starts.

Lugo will pitch at home for only the second time in seven games (six starts) Saturday and looks to improve on a shaky outing to open to July after going 3-1 with a 3.55 ERA in June. The former 34th-round draft pick permitted six runs over five innings at Washington on July 4 before allowing a solo homer over three relief innings at St. Louis five days later. Lugo was charged with two runs despite yielding only one hit and one walk over three relief frames last July in his first career appearance against the Rockies.

Walk-Offs

1. Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes went 4-for-6 on Friday after batting .133 over his previous 11 games.

2. Rockies OF Charlie Blackmon, who leads the majors with 119 hits, is batting .405 during a nine-game hitting streak and has multiple hits in four of his last five contests.

3. New York's .656 winning percentage at home against Colorado is its best mark against any major-league team it has faced at least 15 times.

PREDICTION: Rockies 7, Mets 4