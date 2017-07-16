LeMahieu, Reynolds lead Rockies past Mets

NEW YORK -- DJ LeMahieu and Mark Reynolds each collected four hits and three runs Sunday afternoon as the Colorado Rockies routed the New York Mets 13-4 at Citi Field.

The Rockies (53-41) were outscored 23-5 in losing the first two games of the series before salvaging the finale and dropping the Mets (41-48) 9 1/2 games behind in the National League wild card race.

LeMahieu singled and Reynolds doubled during a four-run first inning that featured a two-run single by Ian Desmond and a two-run double by Trevor Story. In the second, LeMahieu singled immediately before Nolan Arenado launched a three-run homer.

LeMahieu doubled leading off the fourth and scored on Reynolds' one-out single. Reynolds scored on a sacrifice fly by Gerardo Parra.

LeMahieu capped his fourth four-hit game of the season with a double leading off the seventh. Reynolds collected a fourth hit for the second time this season and the fifth time in his career in the eighth when he singled and scored on Parra's two-run homer.

Charlie Blackmon had two hits, including a two-run homer in the seventh. Desmond, who was activated from the disabled list before the game, Parra, Arenado and Story also had two hits each.

The early outbursts were more than enough for rookie right-hander Jeff Hoffman (6-1), who posted the win in his first career start in his home state. Hoffman, who grew up in Latham, N.Y., about three hours north of Citi Field, allowed four runs, seven hits and one walk while striking out three in six innings.

Lucas Duda hit a solo homer in the fourth for the Mets, who received a two-run homer from Asdrubal Cabrera in the fifth and a sacrifice fly from Jose Reyes in the sixth. Jay Bruce had two hits.

Left-hander Steven Matz (2-3) took the loss in the worst start of his career. Matz gave up seven runs, nine hits and one walk while striking out two in one-plus inning.

NOTES: To make room on the 25-man roster for IF/OF Ian Desmond, the Rockies placed RHP Tyler Chatwood (right calf strain) on the 10-day disabled list. Chatwood started Saturday but got just one out while battling an injury he suffered while warming up in the bullpen. ... Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to 11 games. ... Mets LF Yoenis Cespedes (hip), who was injured trying to make a sliding catch Saturday, did not play. Manager Terry Collins said Cespedes should be back Monday. ... Mets IF T.J. Rivera extended his hitting streak to 11 games.