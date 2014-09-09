Mets rally in ninth inning to defeat Rockies

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets needed just six ninth-inning pitches Monday night to invigorate a sparse Citi Field crowd and turn a disheartening loss into a surprisingly stirring win.

Shortstop Wilmer Flores’ sacrifice fly capped the rapid two-run rally by the Mets, who edged the Colorado Rockies, 3-2, in a matchup of two sub-.500 teams.

The Mets, who haven’t had a winning season since 2008, have won five of their last six to improve to 69-75, the closest they have been to .500 since Aug. 16. The victory also moved the Mets within six games of the second wild-card spot in the National League.

“We’re trying to finish as strong as we can,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “We’re certainly trying to fight through it.”

Through eight innings, the Mets had just four hits against the Rockies in front of an announced crowd of 21,710. The actual attendance appeared to be about half that on a night in which the U.S. Open concluded across the street at Arthur Ashe Stadium and the NFL’s New York Giants began their season on Monday Night Football.

But those at Citi Field began to awaken when catcher Travis d‘Arnaud opened the ninth inning by doubling to left on the third pitch he saw from Rockies right-hander LaTroy Hawkins.

“Travis has really been swinging well,” Collins said of d‘Arnaud, who is hitting .500 (12-of-24) during a six-game hitting streak. “I think the double just kind of got everybody pumped up on the bench.”

D‘Arnaud was lifted for pinch-runner Eric Young Jr., who scored the tying run on the next pitch when right fielder Curtis Granderson tripled to right field.

Two pitches later, Flores flied out to center field, and Granderson scored easily as the throw from Drew Stubbs sailed into foul territory behind third base.

“I was hitting third, so I just wanted to have somebody on to drive him in,” Flores said following his first walk-off RBI.

The Mets poured out of the dugout and mobbed Flores, who received a water bottle shower from center fielder Juan Lagares while the fans still in the stands roared.

“That was big, that was fun,” d‘Arnaud said. “It’s a good way to start off this (10-game) homestand, that’s for sure.”

Right-hander Carlos Torres (7-5) earned the win with a perfect ninth.

The blown save was just the third in 25 chances for Hawkins (3-3), who finished last season as the Mets closer.

“I threw six fastballs and three of them got hit,” Hawkins said. “Sometimes they’re going to hit those balls on the ground. Sometimes they’re going to find holes.”

The Mets finished with six hits, all of which went for extra bases (four doubles, two triples). It was the first time in team history the Mets have recorded at least five hits but no singles.

First baseman Lucas Duda had an RBI double in the first inning while third baseman David Wright doubled and tripled.

Mets left-hander Jonathon Niese allowed one run on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven over 6 2/3 innings.

Rockies first baseman Michael Cuddyer homered in the second inning in his first at-bat since coming off the disabled list earlier in the day. Third baseman Nolan Arenado snapped a 1-1 tie with a leadoff homer in the eighth.

Shortstop Josh Rutledge and second baseman DJ LeMahieu each had two hits for the Rockies (59-85), who had a four-game winning streak snapped. Colorado fell into last place in the NL West, a half-game behind Arizona.

Right-hander Jordan Lyles allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings.

NOTES: Mets RHP Vic Black was activated from the 15-day disabled list just before first pitch and gave up the home run to 3B Nolan Arenado in the eighth. Black missed the minimum amount of time with a herniated disk in his neck. ... RHP Gonzalez Germen was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas by the Mets on Monday, two days after Las Vegas was eliminated from the Pacific Coast League playoffs. ... Rockies 1B/OF Michael Cuddyer has played in just 35 games this year due to hamstring and shoulder injuries. ... Rockies LF Corey Dickerson went 1-for-5, lowering his average to .313. He needs 76 plate appearances in the final 18 games to qualify for the batting title. Colorado 1B Justin Morneau, who didn’t play Monday, leads the NL with a .316 average.