DeGrom continues to impress as Mets shut out Rockies

NEW YORK -- Everybody in the New York Mets organization is thinking about Jacob deGrom’s late pursuit of the National League Rookie of the Year award -- except deGrom.

The right-handed deGrom continued his sensational summer Tuesday night, when he threw a career-high eight shutout innings to lead the Mets to a 2-0 win over the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field.

DeGrom gained more ground on speedy Cincinnati outfielder Billy Hamilton (55 stolen bases) in the Rookie of the Year race by allowing three hits, walking none, striking out nine. He retired the final 16 batters he faced.

“It’s my first time pitching this late into a year,” deGrom said. “To know I can get stronger going late into a game that’s a really good feeling.”

But deGrom isn’t ready yet to wonder how it would feel to win the Rookie of the Year, even if he has overcome a late start -- he didn’t make his debut until May 15 and went 0-4 with a 4.39 ERA in his first seven starts -- to become a legitimate contender for the award.

DeGrom has gone 8-2 with a 1.75 ERA in 13 starts since June 21 and hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last three starts. He leads NL rookie pitchers in ERA (2.62), strikeouts (121) and innings pitched (127 1/3) and is tied for the victory lead with Arizona right-hander Chase Anderson.

“I try not to think about it,” deGrom said. “I just go out there and try to put up zeroes. And if it happens, it happens.”

The Mets haven’t had a Rookie of the Year winner since Dwight Gooden in 1984.

“Got my vote, but I don’t get one,” Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy said. “He’s been unbelievable. Goes out there and gets so deep into games. He pitches to contact. It’s tough to think how much better he continues to get with how well he’s thrown the ball.”

On Tuesday, deGrom threw just 100 pitches but didn’t get a chance at the shutout because Mets manager Terry Collins -- who said before the game the Mets would not adjust their six-man September rotation to get deGrom an extra start in order to boost his Rookie of the Year candidacy -- was thinking of the future for the lanky, long-haired 26-year-old, who missed two weeks in August due to right rotator cuff inflammation.

“If this would have been July, Jake deGrom would have pitched the ninth,” Collins said. “He was in a position where he could have gone another 15, 18 pitches and not been affected by it. But we’ve just made a commitment to the organization to make sure these guys are going to be healthy, so we made the decision to take him out.”

That decision nearly cost the Mets the win when the Rockies loaded the bases with one out against right-hander Jenrry Mejia, who allowed two hits, issued a walk and uncorked a wild pitch. But left-hander Josh Edgin, pitching for the first time since Aug. 23, struck out left fielder Corey Dickerson and right-hander Jeurys Familia earned his fifth save by inducing catcher Wilin Rosario to hit into a fielder’s choice.

“I knew we’d get out of it,” deGrom said with a laugh.

DeGrom’s latest gem and the Mets’ sixth win in seven games provide a bit of good news for New York (70-75) on a night in which the Mets learned third baseman and team captain David Wright would miss the remainder of the season due to a chronically sore left shoulder.

Wright, who missed seven games from June 27 through July 4 with a strained left rotator cuff, was diagnosed with inflammation in the rotator cuff during an MRI Tuesday afternoon. He is expected to rest six weeks before beginning a rehab program.

Center fielder Juan Lagares had an RBI single in the fifth for the Mets while right fielder Curtis Granderson delivered an RBI double in the sixth.

Rosario and third baseman Nolan Arenado each doubled for the Rockies (59-86), who have lost two in a row following a four-game winning streak.

“We made some noise late but couldn’t get the big hit,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “(deGrom) was in command, especially once he settled in. He was mowing us down after the early innings and it made it tough.”

Rockies right-hander Christian Bergman (2-3) allowed both runs on six hits and no walks while striking out one over six innings.

NOTES: Mets 3B David Wright ends the season with a .269 average, eight homers and 63 RBIs. He hit just .238 with no homers and 15 RBIs in 181 at-bats following the All-Star Break. ... The Mets promoted OF Bobby Abreu from Triple-A Las Vegas. The 40-year-old Abreu hit .238 in 67 games this season for the Mets before being designated for assignment on Aug. 5. He was re-signed to a minor league deal on Aug. 14. ... Rockies C Wilin Rosario started for the first time since coming off the disabled list Sunday. He missed 10 games with left wrist inflammation.