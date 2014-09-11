Mets shut out Rockies to complete sweep

NEW YORK -- The easy part of the New York Mets’ long-shot pursuit of a playoff berth -- sweeping the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field -- was achieved. Now comes the hard part: beating the visiting Washington Nationals.

Left fielder Eric Young had three hits and an RBI in a rare start Wednesday night, and rookie right-hander Rafael Montero earned his first major league win by combining with four relievers on a four-hit shutout as the Mets beat the Rockies 2-0.

The Mets’ second consecutive 2-0 win completed their second Citi Field sweep of the Rockies in as many seasons. New York is 25-12 against Colorado in Queens dating back to 2003.

Alas, as well as the Mets play against the Rockies, they play that poorly against the Nationals, who arrive in town for a four-game series beginning Thursday.

Washington has won 11 straight games at Citi Field dating back to June 30, 2012. It is the longest winning streak by any visiting team in the Mets’ 54-season, three-stadium history.

“We’ve still got some tough road ahead here,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “We’ve got the Nats coming in, who play absolutely great here, so we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

Still, the Mets’ recent hot streak means they at least begin the series with a glimmer of hope. The Mets, who have endured five straight losing seasons, won seven of their past eight to improve to 71-75, the closest they have been to .500 since Aug. 2.

New York -- which hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2006 -- is 5 1/2 games behind Pittsburgh in the race for the National League’s second wild card.

“When you walk through the clubhouse doors right now in September, even though you’re looking at a wild card, you’re still playing for something.” Collins said. “And that’s the only way to go in every day, to know that it’s fun to go out there and compete.”

Young, making just his ninth start since the All-Star break, put the Mets in front with an RBI triple in the second inning.

In the seventh, second baseman Dilson Herrera and Young singled with one out before pinch hitter Josh Satin walked. Center fielder Juan Lagares followed with a sacrifice fly to bring home Herrera, who scored both Mets runs.

“Confidence is up amongst the players -- it’s needed going into the Washington series,” Young said. “We can really put a damper in some of their season as well as accelerate ourselves here in these last couple weeks.”

Young said he was particularly happy to fare well Wednesday in front of his father, Rockies third base coach Eric Young Sr. The Youngs became the first father-son duo to win stolen base titles when Eric Young Jr. took the National League crown with 46 steals last season.

“Glad to do that in front of my dad, who really hasn’t had a chance to watch me play in person,” Young said. “For me to do that in front of him was real special.”

Montero, making his eighth big league appearance and seventh start, carried a no-hitter into the fifth, though his spotty command all but ensured he wouldn’t get the chance to pursue history. Montero (1-3) ended up allowing three hits and four walks while striking out seven and throwing 106 pitches in 5 1/3 innings.

“If I can continue to pitch the way I pitched tonight, hopefully, more (wins will) come,” Montero said, with Mets bullpen coach Ricky Bones acting as a translator.

Left-hander Dario Alvarez and right-hander Carlos Torres each recorded an out to escape Montero’s two-on jam in the sixth. Torres threw the seventh before right-handers Jeurys Familia and Jenrry Mejia (25th save) completed the shutout with an inning apiece.

The Rockies (59-87) scored just two runs on 18 hits in the three-game series.

“You score two runs in three games and you’re not going to win,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said.

Left-hander Tyler Matzek (5-10) took the loss after allowing the two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven over 6 1/3 innings. He also broke up Montero’s no-hitter with a two-out double in the fifth.

NOTES: With Mets 3B David Wright out for the year due to a sore shoulder, INF Daniel Murphy started at third base -- his first appearance there since July 21, 2011. ... The Mets’ Double-A affiliate, the Binghamton Mets, beat Richmond 5-1 Wednesday to take a two games to none lead in the best-of-five Eastern League championship series. ... The Rockies’ Double-A affiliate, the Tulsa Drillers, tied the best-of-five Texas League championship series at a game apiece by beating Midland 5-1 Wednesday. ... The Asheville Tourists, the Rockies’ Class-A affiliate in the South Atlantic League, are also tied 1-1 in their best-of-five championship series with Game 3 scheduled for Thursday.