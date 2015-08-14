Hits, runs, wins keep coming for Mets

NEW YORK -- Terry Collins, who is managing a New York Mets team that hasn’t been in a pennant race since the franchise left Shea Stadium after the 2008 season, was chatting with a reporter Wednesday when he was asked how he resists the urge to watch the scoreboard in order to see how the Washington Nationals are faring.

“I said, ‘It’s easy,'” Collins said in recalling the conversation Thursday afternoon. “‘We win the next 49, we don’t have to worry about anybody else.'”

Two down, 47 to go.

Second baseman Kelly Johnson had three of the Mets’ nine extra-base hits Thursday when New York completed a four-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 12-3 rout at Citi Field.

The Mets (53-42) are four games ahead of the Nationals in the National League East, pending Washington’s game against the San Francisco Giants later Thursday.

”You can’t help it -- we’re baseball fans, besides baseball players, so we check and see,“ Collins said. ”I‘m not going to watch the (Nationals) game, but I’ll check and see what happened tonight because I‘m interested and we’re involved in it. But I don’t think we sit and watch the scoreboard.

“That’s the way you’ve got to approach it. Look, take care of your own business. And then you don’t have to worry about what the scoreboard says.”

The Mets have been giving the scoreboard quite a workout in the last three weeks. Since July 25 -- the day after Johnson and third baseman Juan Uribe were acquired from the Atlanta Braves in the first of three deadline days made by general manager Sandy Alderson -- New York has gone 14-4, scored 101 runs and gained seven games on the Nationals in the standings.

“Winning’s fun,” Johnson said with a grin. “Going to the postseason, or competing to go to the postseason, playing meaningful baseball in the last couple months or six weeks of the season, is exciting. I think we’ve put ourselves in a position to really play some fun games down the stretch.”

Thursday didn’t get off to a fun start for the Mets, who fell behind 2-0 in the first inning when right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard gave up homers to Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu and third baseman Nolan Arenado.

But the Mets took the lead in the bottom of the inning when second baseman Daniel Murphy, Uribe and Johnson delivered consecutive one-out RBI doubles in a nine-pitch span off Rockies right-hander Eddie Butler.

Such an outburst used to be nearly unimaginable for the Mets, who scored three runs or fewer in 57 of their first 97 games and scored just 102 runs in the 36 games before July 25.

“It’s a completely different feeling,” Collins said. “In the first inning, you’re down two and the whole feeling is, you know what, we’ve got a long way to go yet in this game.”

The Rockies tied the score without the benefit of a hit in the third -- center fielder Charlie Blackmon drew a leadoff walk, stole second, went to third on a flyout and scored on a grounder to first by right fielder Carlos Gonzalez -- but the Mets took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning on Johnson’s RBI double.

Right fielder Curtis Granderson hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Johnson launched a solo shot in the fifth. He had just six hits in his first 38 at-bats with the Mets.

Granderson lofted a sacrifice fly in the sixth, immediately before center fielder Yoenis Cespedes -- whom the Mets acquired on July 31 -- hit an RBI single. Juan Lagares hit a pinch-three-run homer in the eighth as New York moved 11 games above .500 for the first time since June 27, 2010.

Syndergaard (7-6) recovered from a rough start to last seven innings for the seventh time in 17 starts. He allowed the three runs and four hits -- none after the second -- and two walks while striking out five.

“Got to have a short-term memory,” Syndergaard said. “Move on to the next batter.”

The Rockies (47-66) scored just five runs and batted .150 (18-for-120) in the series.

“That’s a big-time staff over there,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “They’re young and strong and they’ve got some horses over there and they look like they’re at the top of their game.”

Butler (3-10) allowed six runs, seven hits and one walk while striking out four for the Rockies, who have lost 10 of their last 14 games.

NOTES: Mets 1B Lucas Duda (back) missed his third straight game. Manager Terry Collins said he was growing increasingly concerned about Duda, who received medication Wednesday, and that a roster move might be necessary if he does not get better this weekend. ... Mets LHP Jerry Blevins, who is out for the season after twice breaking his left arm, visited with teammates before the game. ... Rockies OF/1B Matt McBride, who was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday, started at first base Thursday. It was his first major league start since Sept. 14, 2014. ... The Rockies have lost 10 straight at Citi Field dating to Aug. 6, 2013.