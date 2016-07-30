Gonzalez, Chatwood lead surging Rockies past Mets

NEW YORK -- Call it the baseball version of the irresistible force vs. immovable object debate: What happens when the team unable to hit with runners in scoring position meets the pitcher who thrives on wriggling out of seemingly unescapable jams?

Colorado Rockies right-hander Scott Oberg won his battle with the New York Mets for the second straight game Friday night, when he inherited a two-on, none-out situation from left-hander Jake McGee in the eighth inning and got three outs on three pitches against the heart of the Mets' order to preserve a two-run lead in what turned out to be a 6-1 win for the Rockies at Citi Field.

The sinker-balling Oberg also rescued McGee in the seventh inning on Thursday, when he entered with the bases loaded and none out and retired three straight batters to keep the Rockies down a run in a game they'd win 2-1.

"Rather not draw it up that way," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said with a grin. "But he did it again. He's been real good over the last couple seasons coming in with runners on, because he's got that hard sinker and he makes the hitters hit the top of the ball so he gets a lot of ground balls, he gets double plays."

McGee allowed leadoff hits to the left-handed hitting Alejandro De Aza and Curtis Granderson before Oberg got no. 2 hitter Travis d'Arnaud to hit a broken bat grounder to third to force De Aza, retired Yoenis Cespedes on a pop-up to first and induced James Loney to ground out to second.

It was the 21st time in 78 big league appearances that Oberg has entered with runners on base -- and the 14th time he has escaped without allowing a run.

"I guess that's kind of the role I'm comfortable in," Oberg said.

The Mets, meanwhile, have proven very uncomfortable hitting with runners on base. A James Loney solo homer accounted for the only run by New York, which was 1-for-11 with runners on Friday to drop its seasonal average in such situations .232.

In addition, the Mets (53-49) were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. They are now batting .202 in such situations. The record low batting average with runners in scoring position belongs to the 1969 San Diego Padres, an expansion club that hit .201 with runners in scoring position during a 110-loss season.

"We are going through a rough time right now," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "We haven't hit with runners in scoring position. Everybody knows it. We have to quit rubbing their faces in it everyday. We have to lighten it up a little bit."

With that in mind, Collins said he ordered the Mets -- who have scored just 11 runs in going 1-4 in the last five games -- to crank up the clubhouse stereo following the game.

"You walk in here and everybody has a long face -- I'm a little tired of seeing long faces," Collins said. "Have some fun, get back to the way we can play the game. And we are planning on doing that tomorrow night."

With an 11-4 record since the All-Star Break, the Rockies (51-52) are having as much fun as anyone. Carlos Gonzalez had an RBI double in the first and provided plenty of insurance with a three-run homer in the ninth for Colorado, which has not been above .500 after the All-Star Break since its last winning season in 2010.

Nick Hundley's RBI single in the sixth snapped a 1-1 tie and Mark Reynolds hit a homer in the eighth. Charlie Blackmon finished 4-for-5 with two doubles and two singles.

Oberg's rescue kept right-hander Tyler Chatwood (10-6) in line for the win. Chatwood allowed the one run on three hits and four walks while striking out four over seven innings. He retired 15 of the final 17 batters he faced after the Mets loaded the bases with two outs in the second.

The quality start was the 18th this month for the Rockies, their most in a month since recording 18 in August 2010.

"It's a winning formula," Weiss said. "When you get good starting pitching, you hang around, it only takes a couple timely hits sometimes to win a game."

Left-hander Steven Matz (9-7) took the loss after allowing two runs on a season-high 10 hits in six innings. He walked one while striking out five over six innings.

NOTES: The Mets placed CF Juan Lagares (sprained left thumb) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled OF Brandon Nimmo from Triple-A Las Vegas. Manager Terry Collins said Lagares, who was hurt making a diving catch against the Miami Marlins on June 4 and was on the disabled list from June 15 through July 2, will undergo surgery and miss six weeks. ... Mets LF Yoenis Cespedes, who did not start Thursday because of a right quad strain, returned to the lineup. ... Rockies 1B Ryan Raburn (left knee contusion) was scratched less than an hour before first pitch. Mark Reynolds moved from left field to first base and rookie OF David Dahl drew the start in left field. ... Rockies OF Geraldo Parra (sprained left ankle) began a rehab assignment Friday afternoon when he went 1-for-2 for Double-A Hartford.