Mets beat Rockies but lose Cabrera (knee)

NEW YORK -- Neil Walker continued busting out of his slump Sunday afternoon, when Jeurys Familia began emerging from his own funk and the New York Mets halted a four-game losing streak.

If only the resurgence didn't come with the usual dose of bad injury news for the Mets.

Walker's go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning capped his four-RBI afternoon in New York's 6-4 win over the Colorado Rockies. However, the Mets may have lost shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera to an injury sustained while he was running home on Walker's first-inning triple.

The Rockies saw their five-game winning streak end.

Cabrera appeared to hurt himself taking his first step after touching third base, after which he hopped and slowed dramatically as he hobbled home, putting little weight on the left leg. He collapsed shortly after crossing the plate and had to be helped off the field by two teammates.

The Mets said Cabrera had a strained left patellar tendon -- the same injury he experienced in spring training, when he was sidelined for almost three weeks. He is scheduled to visit with team doctors Monday.

"We didn't have to carry him off the field in spring training, so I'm really concerned about it," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "He was in a lot of pain -- a lot more than I've ever seen him (in). He's had a couple times so far this summer where it kind of flared up and we've given him a day off. Seemed like he bounced back really good."

Now the Mets may have to try to bounce back from losing yet another key player. Five Opening Day starters have already spent time on the disabled list. Of those players, only catcher Travis d'Arnaud, who missed nearly two months with a sore right shoulder, was active Sunday.

Third baseman David Wright (neck surgery) and right-handed pitcher Matt Harvey (thoracic outlet syndrome) are out for the season. First baseman Lucas Duda (lower back stress fracture) has not played since May 20, while center fielder Juan Lagares (torn cartilage in left wrist) went on the disabled list Friday and is expected to undergo surgery that will keep him out for six weeks.

In addition, third baseman Jose Reyes, who joined the Mets on July 5, was placed on the disabled list Saturday due to a strained left oblique.

"It's been kind of a strange year with the injury bug," Walker said. "We just have to continue to keep playing hard, keep grinding, and whoever's called upon on a daily basis, just go out there and play hard and see where we end up."

The replacements helped fuel New York on Sunday. Alejandro De Aza went 2-for-3 with an RBI single in place of Lagares, and rookie Brandon Nimmo, starting because Yoenis Cespedes has a right quad strain, had an RBI single in the third.

De Aza began the go-ahead rally in the seventh by drawing a one-out walk against Rockies left-hander Boone Logan (1-1). De Aza was forced at second on a grounder by Kelly Johnson, who entered the game following Cabrera's injury.

James Loney, who signed with the Mets following Duda's injury, worked a 10-pitch walk in which he fouled off three consecutive 3-2 pitches. Walker homered to deep left-center two pitches later.

"Neil hit the home run, but I thought (Loney's walk) was the key at-bat of the inning, I really did," Collins said. "That's what he can do. This guy's come in here and played very well."

Walker finished 3-for-4 and is 12-for-22 in seven games during the Mets' current homestand, a stretch in which he has raised his average from .239 to .259.

The homer made a winner out of Jerry Blevins (4-1), who allowed the go-ahead run in the seventh. Right-hander Addison Reed allowed one hit in the eighth before Familia, who blew two saves in a span of less than 24 hours earlier this week, notched his 37th save with a perfect ninth.

The Mets (54-50) remain 2 1/2 games behind the Miami Marlins in the race for the National League's second wild card.

"I think it was good for everybody," Collins said.

Daniel Descalso had two RBI singles while Carlos Gonzalez had an run-scoring double in the fifth and a sacrifice fly in the seventh for the Rockies (52-53).

Rockies left fielder David Dahl collected two hits for the third time in four games. He was appearing in just his seventh major league game, and he is batting .370 (10-for-27).

Colorado, which was trying to move over .500 this late in a season for the first time since 2010, went 5-2 on a road trip to Baltimore and New York.

"I think our confidence is about as high -- certainly as high as it's been all year," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said.

Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings.

Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis gave up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings. He authored the 19th quality start of the month for Colorado, which ties a franchise record set in June 2009.

"Put us in a position to win the game, and that's what we want from our starters," Weiss said.

NOTES: Mets LF Yoenis Cespedes (right quad) was out of the starting lineup for the second time in four games. Cespedes missed four games earlier this month with the same ailment. ... Rockies SS Trevor Story (jammed left thumb), who left in the fourth inning of Saturday night's game, did not play Sunday. Manager Walt Weiss said he hoped Story could return after Monday's off day.