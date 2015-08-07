Preview: Rockies at Nationals

Bryce Harper is doing a little bit of everything in his attempt to lift the Washington Nationals out of their recent funk. After reaching base in all five plate appearances in his last outing, the electric Harper carries a six-game hitting streak into Friday’s opener of a three-game series versus the visiting Colorado Rockies.

Harper, who collected two singles and three walks in Washington’s 8-3 triumph over Arizona on Thursday, is 8-for-20 (.400) with four runs scored during his hitting streak. The Nationals split their four-game series with the Diamondbacks and moved within 1 1/2 games of the first-place New York Mets in the National League East. Colorado will test its mettle against both teams during its seven-game road trip, starting with a weekend end series in the nation’s capital. Carlos Gonzalez homered as the Rockies salvaged the finale of their three-game set versus Seattle on Wednesday, but is just 2-for-13 with six strikeouts in his career against Friday starter Jordan Zimmermann.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (7-4, 4.87 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (8-7, 3.54)

De La Rosa posted his first win in nearly one month on Saturday after allowing two runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings of a 6-2 victory over St. Louis. The 34-year-old looks to continue his success versus Washington, against which he improved to 5-2 in his career after striking out 11 in 7 1/3 frames in his last meeting. De La Rosa has struggled to keep the ball in the park of late, permitting seven homers in his last six outings after yielding just six in his previous 12.

Zimmermann suffered his second straight loss in as many outings on Sunday after getting touched for three homers and five runs total in six innings of a 5-2 setback to the Mets. The loss dropped the 29-year-old to 0-2 with a 5.08 ERA in four starts since the All-Star break. Zimmermann looks to rebound versus Colorado, against which he owns a 5-0 mark with a 2.20 ERA in eight career meetings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington RHP Stephen Strasburg will return from an oblique injury on Saturday to make his first start since July 4, manager Matt Williams confirmed.

2. Colorado has won five straight against NL East representatives to improve to 11-7 on the season.

3. Nationals C Wilson Ramos is 5-for-12 with five RBIs in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Rockies 2