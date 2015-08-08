Preview: Rockies at Nationals

Stephen Strasburg is expected to make his first start in over a month as the reeling Washington Nationals look get back on track when they face the visiting Colorado Rockies on Saturday. The 27-year-old has been sidelined since July 4 with an oblique injury, but didn’t miss a beat on Monday after striking out 11 in 5 2/3 innings of a rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse.

Washington can certainly use the jolt, as it has dropped six of its last eight and 16 of 26 to fall 2 1/2 games behind the first-place New York Mets in the National League East. Strasburg would be wise to keep an eye on the red-hot Carlos Gonzalez, who belted his third career grand slam in the eighth inning of Colorado’s 5-4 triumph on Friday. Gonzalez has a staggering 10 homers and 24 RBIs in his last 15 contests, but is just 2-for-8 with five strikeouts in his career versus Strasburg. Washington’s Bryce Harper scored twice and drove in a run in the series opener while extending his hitting streak to seven games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Eddie Butler (3-8, 5.45 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (5-5, 5.16)

Butler fell to 0-3 in his last four starts on Monday after getting ripped for seven runs on as many hits in four innings of an 8-7 setback to Seattle. The 24-year-old surrendered three homers against the Mariners - including back-to-back shots in the second inning - and has been taken deep five times in his last two starts after yielding just one blast in his previous three. Butler has yet to face Washington in his young career.

Strasburg’s return to the starting rotation means that struggling veteran Doug Fister will be sent to the bullpen. The one-time ace Strasburg has seen the velocity dip on his fastball as he’s dealt with multiple injuries this season - including tightness in his neck that sidelined him for four weeks. Strasburg has sputtered a bit when facing Colorado, posting a 2-3 mark despite striking out 36 in 32 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado 1B Ben Paulsen is riding a season-high seven-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 contests.

2. Washington SS Ian Desmond is 3-for-7 with two RBIs in his last two games after going just 3-for-23 in his previous six contests.

3. Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado collected three hits and scored twice in the series opener, but is 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in his career versus Strasburg.

PREDICTION: Nationals 3, Rockies 1