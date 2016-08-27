Preview: Rockies at Nationals

Jayson Werth is intent on slugging his way out of a difficult stretch at the plate. After belting a homer in back-to-back contests, Werth looks to continue the power surge on Saturday afternoon as the Washington Nationals attempt to secure a series victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies.

The 37-year-old was mired in a 1-for-16 stretch before launching a homer among his two-hit performances in both a 4-0 win over Baltimore on Thursday and an 8-5 triumph versus Colorado the following night. Werth could continue his run of good fortune if history is any indication, as he is 7-for-19 with two homers and six RBIs in his career against Saturday starter Jorge De La Rosa. While the Nationals vie for a third straight victory, the Rockies have surrendered 25 runs en route to losing four consecutive contests. Manager Walt Weiss provided a bit of optimism is an otherwise dark time by telling reporters that DJ LeMahieu is expected to return on Saturday following a three-game absence due to a wrist injury.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (8-7, 5.07 ERA) vs. Nationals RH A.J. Cole (0-1, 5.14)

De La Rosa authored arguably his best start of the season on Sunday as the 35-year-old allowed two runs and four hits in eight innings against the Chicago Cubs. De La Rosa's only damage came via the long ball, as Addison Russell took him deep on two occasions to increase the hurler's home-run count to five in his last three starts. De La Rosa has fared well versus Washington in his career, posting a 5-2 record, although he was taken deep twice in his last encounter on Aug. 15 and permitted four runs and as many walks in six innings of a no-decision.

Cole stepped up admirably in a spot start in place of the injured Stephen Strasburg, striking out a career-best eight in seven innings of a 4-3 loss to Baltimore. Recalled from Triple-A Syracuse, the 24-year-old allowed four runs and five hits, although two were homers. Cole has yielded 15 runs and 19 hits in 16 1/3 innings of his major-league career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington UTIL Trea Turner is 12-for-18 with four runs scored over his last four contests, raising his average from .302 to .341.

2. Colorado OF Carlos Gonzalez is just 1-for-16 in his last four games and hasn't gone deep since a two-homer performance on Aug. 3.

3. Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy is 10-for-27 with three homers, 11 RBIs and six runs scored in his last seven games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Rockies 4