Preview: Rockies at Nationals

Speedy rookie Trea Turner has made himself comfortable atop the batting order for the Washington Nationals, and the trickle-down effect has aided veteran Jayson Werth, reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper and others. Turner looks to continue his good fortune on Sunday afternoon as the Nationals host the Colorado Rockies in the rubber match of their three-game series.

The 23-year-old Turner has recorded multi-hit performances in each of his last five games, collecting two singles in Saturday's 9-4 loss in 11 innings to improve to 14-for-24 with four runs scored. Harper had an RBI double on Saturday to extend his hitting streak to five games, during which he has driven in five runs and scored three times. While Washington can relax with a lengthy lead atop the National League East, Colorado posted just its second win in seven outings to keep its faint postseason hopes alive. Charlie Blackmon recorded his fifth multi-homer performance of the season on Saturday as he looks to rediscover his torrid stretch at the plate prior to a toe injury.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Chad Bettis (10-7, 5.29 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Lucas Giolito (0-0, 4.91)

A lack of control was the primary reason Bettis suffered his first loss since July 2 as the 27-year-old issued seven walks in a 4-2 setback at Milwaukee on Monday. Bettis has yet to record a decision in three outings versus Washington, including a two-run stint in three innings on Aug. 16. Bettis didn't allow a homer in that outing but has been taken deep in four of his most recent five trips to the mound.

Giolito is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse with fellow right-hander Joe Ross (right shoulder inflammation) set to begin a rehab assignment with the Chiefs on Sunday. The 22-year-old Giolito pitched well for the Nationals in his first spot start in June, but yielded four runs in each of two outings in July while walking a total of seven batters in seven innings. Giolito permitted two earned runs and four hits in 3 1/3 innings versus San Diego on July 24.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado rookie OF David Dahl is 4-for-8 with two doubles and two runs scored in the series.

2. Washington 2B Daniel Murphy is 12-for-32 with three homers, 11 RBIs and seven runs scored in his last eight contests.

3. Rockies OF Gerardo Parra is 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in the series.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Rockies 4