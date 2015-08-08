Rockies 5, Nationals 4

WASHINGTON -- Carlos Gonzalez blasted a two-out grand slam -- his 19th homer since June 1 -- in the top of the eighth off former closer Drew Storen as the Colorado Rockies came back to beat the Washington Nationals 5-4 on Friday.

Gonzalez, the right fielder who had two hits, slammed his 23rd homer of the year into the Washington bullpen in right after Storen (2-1) gave up a walk and two singles to load the bases. The winning pitcher was Scott Oberg (3-2), who pitched a scoreless seventh.

Colorado (46-61) won for just the fourth time in 11 games while the Nationals (56-52) lost for the sixth time in eight games. Tommy Kahnle pitched the ninth for the Rockies and got the save on his 26th birthday.

It was his first save in 29 outings this year and first save of his career in 83 appearances. He fanned Bryce Harper for the last out with a runner on first in the ninth.

Washington starter Jordan Zimmermann, after giving up 11 runs in his last three starts, allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings but did not figure in the decision.

Right fielder Harper had an RBI groundout in the first, singled and scored in the fourth and walked and scored in the sixth. He also walked in the seventh but was stranded as the Nationals left the bases loaded as first baseman Ryan Zimmerman struck out to end the frame.

The Nationals assumed a 4-0 lead in the sixth when Jayson Werth, the left fielder, drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and shortstop Ian Desmond had an RBI double to left to score Harper.

Colorado trimmed the margin to 4-1 in the seventh on an RBI single by first baseman Ben Paulsen. His hit scored third baseman Nolan Arenado, who had doubled. Arenado’s third hit in the eighth was a slow roller down the third-base line, and then Gonzalez followed with his grand slam to overcome a 4-1 deficit.

Colorado starter Jorge De La Rosa gave up four runs (three earned) and before Oberg took over in the seventh.

Danny Espinosa, the Washington second baseman, had two hits and scored twice. Arenado also made two nice plays to retire speedy Washington center fielder Michael A. Taylor on slow rollers.

Harper had a hand in the first two runs for the Nationals.

He drove in the first run with a groundout in the opening inning after Espinosa doubled and then took third on an error when the ball got past left fielder Kyle Parker in the corner.

The Nationals made it 2-0 in the fourth when Harper singled with no outs and scored when first baseman Ryan Zimmerman lined a double up the alley in right center field. Colorado starter Jorge De La Rosa escaped further damage by retiring the next three batters.

Zimmermann allowed two singles and no runs in the first five innings. He entered the game with a 5-0 lifetime record and a 2.20 ERA in eight previous starts against the Rockies.

The right-hander allowed a season-high three homers -- all in the same inning -- in his last start on Sunday in a loss to the Mets in New York.

De La Rosa was 5-2 with a 4.07 ERA in eight previous starts against the Nationals.

NOTES: Rockies RHP Eddie Butler (3-8, 5.45 ERA), a Virginia native, will start Saturday against Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg (5-5, 5.16), who is slated to come off the disabled list. Strasburg went on the DL July 5 with a left oblique strain. ... Since June 1, Rockies OF Carlos Gonzalez (18) and 3B Nolan Arenado (14) rank first in the National League in homers in games through Friday. ... Washington RF Bryce Harper, who was on base after all five at-bats Thursday with three walks and two singles, has reached in 32 of his last 33 games going into Friday. He was leading the majors in slugging at .666 and the National League in homers with 29. ... Rockies assistant to the general manager Vinny Castilla hit the Nationals’ first homer in Washington on April 14, 2005, against Arizona. ... Rockies RHP Tommy Kahnle turned 26 on Friday.